Bend to form human rights, equity commission; critics still upset in wake of protest

City also adopts 20-year transportation plan, sends bond measure to voters

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A week after Bend protesters confronted two Immigration and Customs Enforcement buses, sparking a standoff that drew national headlines, Bend city councilors agreed Wednesday night to form a human rights and equity commission.

But despite the creation of that body, to generally follow recommendations of a diversity, equity and inclusion task force, numerous callers during the visitors section of the socially distanced meeting berated the city's role that day, calling for the officially labeled "welcoming city" to actually become a "refuge and sanctuary city" for undocumented immigrants.

The vote to form the new commission was 5-2, with councilors Bill Moseley and Justin Livingston opposed.

Before the vote, Mayor Sally Russell read a statement, also noting a new page on the police department's website with answers to frequently asked questions.

"As mayor of this great community of Bend that I love so deeply, know that my top priority is the safety of all Bendites," she said.

But numerous callers chastised the mayor, police and city for their actions that day.

One caller said, "You chose not to show up for us. so I ask you to publicly today to make a sincere apology to those families, and to those two fathers who you've accused of heinous things without having factual basis to do so. I also ask you to publicly resign, since you are incompetent as to what pertains to immigration."

And that criticism shows no sign of abating.

A group called Mecca Bend has called a Thursday morning news conference in front of City Hall, with representatives of the detainees' families and Bend City Council candidates.

They said they "will address the failure of Bend’s leadership to adequately respond to the interference in our local justice system and invasion by federal troops that occurred in Bend, Oregon on Wednesday, August 12th, 2020.They will call on Mayor Russell to publicly retract her unfounded and inflammatory statement and apologize to the families for the damage it caused."

Here's the city's news release on the other big topic of the night: Adoption of the city's first new transportation system plan in nearly 20 years, and coincidentally, the final council vote to send a $190 million transportation bond measure to the Nov. 3 ballot:

Bend’s New Transportation System Plan Adopted by City Council

This evening, the City Council adopted (with a first reading) Bend’s new Transportation System Plan (TSP), which addresses current community concerns of improving traffic flow and safety in Bend. The TSP is the City’s vision and guide for transportation improvements that will contribute to an economically vital, healthy and equitable community over the next 20 years.

Bend’s new TSP, last updated in 2001, is the result of over two years of research and public involvement led by the Citywide Transportation Advisory Committee (CTAC), a 21-member committee of Council-appointed community members who represented a wide array of values. The plan considers transportation priorities for those who drive, bike and walk around Bend.

“This new TSP is a great foundation for protecting Bend's quality of life and environment as we grow. It will be an important step forward towards ensuring the safety of all users and improving travel routes for people, goods and services across our community," said Mike Riley, Co-Chair of CTAC and Executive Director of The Environmental Center.

The TSP is a guiding document for the transportation element of Bend’s Comprehensive Plan. It provides a flexible, adaptable framework for making transportation decisions in an increasingly unpredictable and financially constrained future. One of the primary deliverables of the TSP is a list of 116 transportation investment opportunities known as the 2040 Project List. The projects on this list address concerns noted by the community such as more complete systems for bicycling and walking, better traffic flow for those moving across town, and increased neighborhood street safety.

“This transportation plan was an inclusive effort that reflects the many perspectives and needs from across our community on the connectivity and livability of Bend’s future,” said Katy Brooks, CTAC member and CEO of the Bend Chamber of Commerce.

These projects were prioritized for the near-term (1-10 years), mid-term (11-15 years), and long-term (16-20 years) to help guide CTAC on identifying future funding and a plan for implementation.

One of the recommended funding mechanisms for the TSP is a General Obligation (GO) Bond, which Council also agreed to put on the November 3, 2020, General Election ballot.

Learn more about the TSP at www.bendoregon.gov/tsp.

That also was a 5-2 vote, with Moseley and Livingston opposed, as they had on preliminary votes. Both said they support the package of transportation improvements, only that the city should wait and not take a chance on a ballot amid a pandemic that has caused severe economic hardship, when the Deschutes Public Library also has its own large money measure on the ballot.

"The timing isn't right," Livingston said. "I don't see any downside in waiting" until next spring, rather than risk another city failure with voters that could take years to recover and advance from.

But colleagues, noting the fall election of 2-4 new councilors, said it could take years to again reach consensus on a package to put before voters, all while traffic in the growing city keeps worsening, and the costs for fixes continue to rise.