Tensions run high at Oregon Capitol as lawmakers pass COVID-19 relief measures

OSP arrests four, seeks fifth suspect after confrontations, break-ins at the closed building; one-day special session results include to-go cocktails, extension of eviction moratorium and more

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — State police declared an unlawful assembly at Oregon’s Capitol building as protesters attempted to force their way in during a special legislative session, with some demonstrators toting guns and others attacking authorities with bear spray.

Inside the Capitol, lawmakers passed four bills before adjourning Monday evening, including $800 million in relief to people struggling from the pandemic and wildfires, extending an eviction moratorium through June and allocating funds for renter and landlord relief.

“Make no mistake, if we do not pass this bill, thousands of families will lose their homes in January and it will be on us,” Rep. Julie Fahey, a Democrat from Eugene, told her, colleagues.

The scene inside the Capitol was much different earlier in the day, when a group of protesters forced their way in and used chemical agents and bear spray against officers.

Lawmakers, including Senate President Peter Courtney, said the chemical agents lingered in the hallways, causing them to cough as they discussed bills.

Outside, protesters banged their fists against the doors, chanting, “Let us in.” The state’s Capitol is closed to the public during the special session as part of COVID-19 safety measures. However virtual testimony about the bills that were expected to be discussed by lawmakers Monday was allowed during Thursday and Saturday hearings.

Police blocked off streets surrounding the Capitol building, but as of noon, people were shouting “Arrest Kate Brown,” referring to the Democratic governor, who has extended virus restrictions in the state.

One person climbed on top of a 20-foot tall relief sculpture next to the front steps of the building, and waved an American flag as people cheered.

Other protesters walked around with rifles slung across their bodies as state police, in armored vehicles, repeatedly announced that people must leave the area.

By 2 p.m., the crowd’s agitation heightened, as people attempted to break glass doors leading into the Capitol building. Reporters from Oregon Public Broadcasting and the Statesman Journal posted videos on Twitter of themselves being assaulted by protesters.

OSP troopers said four people were arrested and a fifth was being sought after confrontations lasted into the afternoon, as protesters in the crowd forced or tried to force their way into the building.

House Speaker Tina Kotek described the violence and damage to the Capitol as “disconcerting and frightening.”

Courtney, who is Oregon’s longest-serving lawmaker, said Monday’s protests “shook” him.

“It was sad today,” Courtney said. “There was a lot of anger — real anger — a lot of meanness and a lot of open division, and I can’t find a way to stop it.”

Governor Kate Brown Issues Statement on Adjournment of Special Session

(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today issued the following statement upon the adjournment of the special session sine die:

"I called this special session because of the critical need to get resources into the hands of Oregonians who have been making incredible sacrifices to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Brown. "I'd like to thank legislative leadership, and every member of the Legislature, for coming together in a bipartisan way to deliver on a relief package. I also called lawmakers into this special session to address wildfire prevention and community preparedness, given Oregon’s catastrophic wildfire season.

“I am pleased that the legislature set aside $800 million that will allow the state to respond to the ongoing needs of the pandemic and wildfire response. These funds are critical to protect Oregon families and small businesses. I am also glad they took up critical, COVID-19-related policy bills that will provide relief for tenants and landlords, extend the eviction moratorium, and create avenues to support restaurants and bars.

“State agencies have been delivering support to Oregonians throughout the public health crisis and are ready to develop proposals for the Emergency Board to consider in January that ensure we are leveraging every available federal resource so that this aid package provides quick support to Oregonians in need.

“These policy changes and budget investments, coupled with the recently announced agreement on a federal economic package, will bring much-needed relief to Oregonians and help beat the COVID-19 virus. These are important steps, but more resources will be needed for Oregon families and businesses when Congress returns to Washington.”

News release from the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association:

Oregon State Legislature Passes Bill Allowing To-Go Cocktails, Commission Caps on Food Delivery

Legislation will provide relief to hard-hit restaurant industry

Today, the Oregon State Legislature passed an important bill to help Oregon’s restaurant industry survive during the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic shutdowns and the limited dining capacity associated with both.

SB 1801 passed the Oregon Senate by a vote of 21 Ayes, 3 Nays and 6 Excused absences. Senator Elizabeth Steiner-Hayward carried the bill on the Senate side. In the Oregon House, the bill was carried by Representative Rob Nosse, passing with 50 Ayes, 4 Nays and 6 Excused Absences.

“We recognize To-Go Cocktails will not completely solve the crushing economic impact the pandemic, the shutdowns and the limited ability to seat customers and conduct business are having on bars and restaurants but it will help,” said Greg Astley, ORLA Director of Government Affairs.

“It will help some more than others,” Astley continued. “It may mean the difference for a restaurant being able to stay open through the hard winter months when it’s likely 29 of Oregon’s 36 counties will remain in the ‘Extreme Risk’ category, only able to offer outdoor dining in a tent with three open sides or pickup and delivery as dining options.”

The second part of the bill establishes a temporary cap on commissions paid by restaurants to third-party delivery platforms for facilitating food orders.

“With the shutdowns essentially forcing restaurants to offer take-out and delivery or close their doors and layoff employees, operators welcome this temporary economic relief,” said Astley. “During this pandemic, there have been increases in Oregon’s minimum wage, price increases on supplies including proteins, PPE and cleaning products and despite not being able to seat people inside their restaurants at times, operators still have to pay their full rent, licensing fees and permits to operate even at a diminished capacity.”

“These two acts will certainly help Oregon’s devastated restaurant industry, but we know more needs to be done,” stated Astley. “Oregon’s restaurants need additional financial relief from Congress and the State to make sure we survive.”

News releases from Oregon House Democrats:

Restaurant Relief Act of 2020 Headed to the GovernorAllows “cocktails-to-go,” caps third party delivery fees

SALEM, Ore. – The Restaurant Relief Act of 2020, legislation aimed at supporting Oregon’s struggling hospitality sector, passed the Oregon House of Representatives today.



Senate Bill 1801 makes two temporary changes to state laws to help independent restaurants:



Allows licensed independent restaurants to sell up to two alcoholic cocktails or single servings of wine “to go” when purchased with a substantial food item; Places a 15 percent cap on fees charged to restaurants by third-party delivery services, and a 5 percent fee cap on in-person pickup orders placed through third party services.



“We are all too aware of sad stories in the news about business closures during this pandemic,” said Rep. Rob Nosse (D-Southeast Portland) during his floor speech. “Some of the hardest hit businesses during this pandemic have been businesses in the hospitality sector – particularly restaurants and bars. They were among the first to close at the beginning of the pandemic, and they will also be among the last permitted to open back up to their full capacity, once this pandemic draws to an end.”''



Since March, more than two dozen states have enacted similar policies as a lifeline for restaurants, which traditionally see their highest profit margins on alcoholic beverages, like cocktails and wine. According to a survey of restaurants by the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association, 80 percent of restaurants saw a decrease in revenue between October 2019 and October 2020.



The changes created by Senate Bill 1801 are temporary and will sunset 60 days after the State of Emergency in Oregon is ended.



“I believe that setting reasonable rates for food delivery and allowing restaurants to serve cocktails to go is a way that we can give much needed help to businesses in our hospitality sector that are struggling and frankly save an industry that is an iconic part of the Oregon brand,” Nosse added. “We have robust tourism because people want to see the beauty of our great state and enjoy our awesome food and beverages.”

The legislation, which passed 50 to 4, now goes to Gov. Kate Brown.

COVID-19, Wildfire Relief for Oregonians Clear Third Special SessionExtension of eviction moratorium, restaurant relief among legislation

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Legislature reconvened today to provide critical relief to Oregonians still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and dealing with the recovery from destructive wildfires that burned earlier this year.



Legislation passed includes:



House Bill 4401 – An extension of the eviction moratorium and creation of a $200 million fund to support small landlords and tenants.

Senate Bill 1801 – a relief package for independent restaurants throughout the state.

$600 million to support additional COVID-19 and wildfire recovery.

House Bill 4402 – legislation to incentivize schools, administrators, and teachers to follow health directives and best practices.



House Majority Leader Barbara Smith Warner (D-Portland) issued the following statement:



“For the Oregonians who are worried about whether or not they will have a safe place to call home, for the independent restaurant owners who are working to keep their doors open, for the individuals in desperate need of support during the multitude of crises we face, today’s special session will hopefully provide some measure of relief.



“I hear from people every day who are struggling to get through this pandemic. People are scared and angry. And we know BIPOC communities and low-income individuals are disproportionately feeling the impacts. There is a lot more work to be done to ensure everyone is able to recover. In order to do that, we must all come together. And we must make clear that we will not be bullied by a few extremists who brought their hate and violence to the Capitol today.



“Oregon House Democrats are ready to get back to work next month when the legislature reconvenes to continue making desperately needed progress for our neighbors.”

News release from Oregon Senate Majority Office:

Oregon Senate Democrats Keep Oregonians Housed

during the Public Health Emergency



SALEM – Today, Oregon Senate Democrats passed legislation to extend the moratorium on residential evictions and provide funding supports for landlords and tenants during the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recession. House Bill 4401 passed the Senate on a 18-6 vote.

“Oregon’s housing crisis preceded our current public health crisis and COVID-19 has exacerbated existing inequities – especially for those who were already one paycheck away from houselessness,” said Senator Shemia Fagan (D-Milwaukie) who has chaired the Senate Committee on Housing for the last two Legislative Sessions. “We voted to prevent tens of thousands of Oregonians from losing their homes in the middle of winter and a surge in the pandemic.”

Under House Bill 4401, tenants will need to attest that they have faced financial hardship in order to qualify for an extension of the eviction moratorium. The bill also creates the Landlord Compensation Fund, which will allow landlords to apply for grants to compensate for the lost income from rent. If the Department of Housing and Community Services approves a grant to a landlord, the compensation fund will grant the landlord 80% of the rent they are owed with the agreement that the landlord will forgive the remaining 20% of the unpaid rent and that their tenants will be made current on their payments.

“I appreciate the careful crafting of HB 4401 to keep our neighbors housed and offer some immediate relief to landlords who need it most,” said Senator Lee Beyer (D-Springfield) who carried the bill on the Senate Floor. “Taking away housing right now would be wrong, and it would make our existing crises worse.”

A portion of Senate Bill 5731, which passed on the Senate Floor earlier today, allocates $150 million to fund the new Landlord Compensation Fund and $50 million to traditional tenant-based rental assistance programs.

“We must recognize the disproportionate impact the pandemic has had on our vulnerable neighbors, especially on their housing security,” said Senate Majority Leader Rob Wagner (D-Lake Oswego). “Nearly 20% of renters – a third of Black Oregonians, a quarter of our seniors and one in five families with children – could be evicted if we did not extend this moratorium.”

House Bill 4401 now goes to Governor Kate Brown for her signature.

News release from the Oregon Assn. of Hospitals and Health Systems:

HOSPITALS DISAPPOINTED AFTER FAILURE TO PASS LIMITED PROTECTIONS FOR MEDICAL PROVIDERS

Consensus solution falls victim to 11th hour amendments



Lake Oswego, Ore. – December 21, 2020 – Today House Democratic leadership failed to extend important protections to health care providers during the COVID-19 state of emergency. The legislation would have enabled frontline workers to continue to care for Oregonians within the state’s new emergency standards without fear of legal action. Despite bipartisan joint committee support, SB 1803 did not garner enough votes after disagreement over last-minute amendments brought forward on behalf of SEIU and the Oregon Trial Lawyers Association.



The original version of SB 1803 was a consensus proposal carefully crafted over many months by a workgroup made up of a wide range of stakeholders and would have instituted limited liability protections only during the COVID-19 emergency period. The amendment offered on behalf of SEIU, however, would create permanent changes in law that have long been on the organized labor wish list.



“Oregon’s health care providers should not fear being sued while they comply with new guidelines issued in response to COVID-19,” said Becky Hultberg, President and CEO of OAHHS. “We are disappointed that House Democrats would only support a bill that included an amendment that takes the legislation outside of its original purpose. This bill has been the result of a long, good faith stakeholder process. To see it hijacked at the 11th hour is disappointing and disturbing. There are no winners here – but the losers are the physicians, nurses and other providers on the frontlines every day caring for Oregonians during a pandemic. Let’s be clear, hospital and health systems stand with our staff, who continue to show up for Oregonians each and every day in our facilities during this unprecedented time.”



SB 1803 did not provide so-called “blanket immunity.” Providers could still be sued for gross negligence or reckless misconduct. The protections cover government imposed rules and executive orders that impact their delivery of care.



Frontline health care providers have been critical partners throughout this pandemic, responding to patient needs as COVID-19 cases have surged. Hospitals have worked since the start of the pandemic to secure protections for health care workers who must make excruciating life-or-death decisions in an environment of ever-changing, and at times conflicting, guidance and executive orders.



“Health care workers are community heroes, and it is incredibly unfortunate that House Democrats chose not to support them today,” said Hultberg. “Our providers have shown up every day under incredibly difficult circumstances. We owe them a modicum of protection during this crisis. We hope the legislators who voted to include the last minute amendment will see the light and advance SB 1803 with its original language. Our thanks go the Senate leadership and House Republicans who supported the original legislation. We are especially grateful to Senator Prozanski, who worked tirelessly to help develop a reasonable consensus with bipartisan support.”

###



About OAHHS: Founded in 1934, OAHHS is a statewide, nonprofit trade association that works closely with local and national government leaders, business and citizen coalitions, and other professional health care organizations to enhance and promote community health and to continue improving Oregon’s innovative health care delivery system.