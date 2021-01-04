Ranchers whose case sparked Malheur standoff may get grazing rights back
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The federal government has proposed awarding grazing allotments to an Eastern Oregon ranching family whose members were convicted of arson in a court battle that triggered the takeover of a federal wildlife refuge by right-wing extremists.
The action by the Bureau of Land Management in favor of Hammond Ranches angered environmental groups.
Steven Hammond, co-owner of the ranch, and his father, Dwight, were convicted of arson for setting fire to range land and sent to prison for mandatory five-year sentences.
President Donald Trump pardoned the Hammonds in 2018, allowing them to be freed from federal prison.
In a proposed decision issued on Dec. 31, the BLM said Hammond Ranches should be apportioned all available forage in the Bridge Creek area grazing allotments in the high desert of Eastern Oregon, covering about 26,000 acres.
The federal agency cited the Hammonds’ “extensive historic use of these allotments, past proper use of rangeland resources, a high level of general need, and advantages conferred by topography.”
But in 2014, when Barack Obama was president, the BLM denied Hammond Ranches, Inc. a grazing permit renewal, saying it “does not have a satisfactory record of performance” and cited numerous incidents of arson.
Read more at: https://apnews.com/article/wildlife-arson-land-management-oregon-environment-dd643146395a6acf82fbd766693e9333
Good, they should never have lost them in the first place.
The Hamonds had nothing to do with the standoff
The story does not say they did – I do recall them being critical of those actions. But as you know, their return to jail brought protesters to Burns and the rest, as they say, is history. So to say it ‘sparked’ the takeover is not inaccurate. (Last Saturday marked 5 years.)
yuor headline ‘says’ it
It says what I’ve explained – no more, no less. It does not say they were part of it.
