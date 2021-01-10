Gov. Brown orders flags to half-staff in honor of 2 fallen U.S. Capitol police officers

Government-politics

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown has ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, Jan. 13, to honor two fallen United States Capitol Police Officers, Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood.

"Violence answers nothing, solves nothing, and offers nothing," Brown said in a statement Sunday evening.

"Last week, we saw attacks on our democracy, the Constitution, and the American people. This is not who we are," she said. "Dan and I send our condolences to the families of Officer Sicknick and Officer Liebengood as they mourn and grieve. We remember their dedication and determination, their service, and sacrifice."

The full Presidential Proclamation is available at the White House's website.