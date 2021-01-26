State online benefits system going offline this weekend for upgrade

Government-politics

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The state’s online application systems for medical, food, cash and child care benefits will be unavailable from 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28 until Monday, Feb. 1, at 7 a.m. This downtime is to support an upgrade to the state’s eligibility determination system, known as ONE, to add more benefit options and expand the system to more Oregonians.

Beginning next Monday, residents across the state will be able to use the upgraded ONE system to apply online for medical, food, cash and childcare benefits with a single application. They also will be able to renew their coverage, monitor communications about their benefits and update their case information online.

The project is a joint effort between the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) and the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).

"We are really pleased to be entering the last phase of this major technology upgrade," said ODHS Director Fariborz Pakseresht. "Oregonians across the state can now apply for multiple programs with one online application without having to leave their homes."

The ONE system upgrade, which began in July 2020, has been implemented in phases. This is the final phase in this statewide upgrade.

This final phase will expand the combined cash, childcare, food and medical benefits online application option to the Portland metro area and surrounding counties.

Starting Feb. 1, all Oregonians will have the option to apply for medical, food, cash and child care benefits over the phone, online or in person at any local Aging and People with Disabilities, Area Agency on Aging or Self-Sufficiency Programs office that provides those benefits.

Please visit the ODHS Benefits and Assistance page to learn more about the programs available to qualifying Oregonians. For more information about the ONE upgrade, go to benefits.oregon.gov.