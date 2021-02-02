30 people infected in Josephine County Jail COVID-19 outbreak

Government-politics

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office says 30 people have been infected with COVID-19 in its jail in southern Oregon.

The sheriff's office said Tuesday the outbreak at the jail in Grants Pass was discovered last week after some inmates reported flu-like symptoms.

Officials say the individuals were tested for COVID-19 with six positive cases as of last Friday. They say the county Public Health Department was notified and a plan was made to test the entire jail population and staff, resulting in 24 additional cases.

The sheriff's office says the facility has been placed on modified programs until containment and treatment can be verified to decrease the further chances of exposure.