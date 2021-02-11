DMV to contact customers, reschedule if office closed due to snow

Government-politics

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – If the Oregon DMV office where you have an appointment must close due to inclement weather conditions, DMV staff will contact you in the next few business days to reschedule your appointment for the soonest possible date.

Severe travel conditions might affect DMV appointments for Friday, Feb. 12. If you have an appointment Friday, then before you go:

Check OregonDMV.com to see if your office is closed, or if you have a drive test whether traction devices are required.

Check your email in case DMV has sent you a message if your office is closed.

If you wish to reschedule your appointment, please do so at DMV2U.Oregon.gov.

If DMV must cancel your appointment, we will contact you over the next few business days to reschedule your appointment for the soonest available slot. You may receive a call from DMV which could be coming from a blocked number, please be sure to answer your phone or check your voicemail.

Winter storms arriving Thursday and into the weekend may bring snow and freezing rain to many parts of Western Oregon, including the Portland Metro Area, other major cities and the Willamette Valley. The Columbia River Gorge, other mountain highway passes and Central Oregon are likely to get significant snowfall.

The safest travel tip is to avoid driving if possible. If you need to drive anywhere during the storms, be sure to check road conditions first at www.Tripcheck.com.

Three-month grace period

Oregon residents with a vehicle registration, permit or driver license expiring between Nov. 1, 2020, and April 30, 2021, have up to three months after their expiration date without being cited by law enforcement for an expired license or tags.

If your registration, permit or license is due to expire soon and your appointment is canceled, you will be covered by the grace period until your rescheduled appointment.

More information on accessing DMV services: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/dmv/pages/covid_alert.Aspx

DMV2U is open 24/7

DMV is adding services available online. Whenever you need a DMV service, first check online to see if you can get it from home or how to make an appointment at DMV2U.Oregon.gov.