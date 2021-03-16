Portland police union head resigns amid leak probe

Government-politics

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The head of the Portland police union has resigned over what the union called his mistake related to a police report that baselessly accused Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty of a hit-and-run crash.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Portland Police Association said Tuesday that over the last 24 hours union officials learned their president, Brian Hunzeker, made a serious, isolated mistake related to the Police Bureau’s investigation into the alleged hit-and-run.

The union leaders apologized to Hardesty and said they would reach out to her personally.

Mayor Ted Wheeeler is demanding to know the nature of the mistake.

Hunzeker didn’t immediately return messages from The Oregonian seeking comment.

