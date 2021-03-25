C.O. Black Leaders Assembly meets with Bend Police Chief Krantz
(Update: Adding video, comments)
'Trust works both ways.'
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Riccardo Waites, founder of the Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly, met Thursday with Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz to discuss issues of mutual interest.
Waites said later that his objectives are based on trust.
"Our members and our board feels that it's important to re-create trust between the community and law enforcement," Waites said.
COBLA says they have been in similar talks with various law enforcement agencies across Central Oregon, including the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, the Redmond Police Department and the Prineville Police Department.
"Trust works both ways, and here I am, just knocking on the door saying hey I want to create a coalition," Waites said. "Law enforcement has to trust us, too."
His hope is to create a "coalition of caring" for victims of hate crimes or those who may experience negative encounters with law enforcement, and act as a liaison.
"As the months go by, and as we work with them and have that open line of communication and trust, we hope to get a partnership," Waites said.
As it stands, there are no partnerships in place, but Prineville Police Chief Dale Cummins says Waites has met with city officials for months.
"He originally came down when the protests were going on here (last year)," Cummins said. "He acted as a voice of reason, talked to the city, and talked to the protesters."
Those initial points of contact led to meetings with city officials, where they engaged in diversity, equality, and inclusion training workshops, but Cummins says no specific meetings on law enforcement have taken place.
"We just haven't had the chance to hookup and decide how that would work," the police chief said.
But both Prineville and Redmond police say they don't yet understand the full scope of the coalition's goals.
Comments
7 Comments
COBLA’s emerging relationship with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies takes into account these agencies being required to be non-political in their affiliations.
COBLA’s interest in developing such relationships takes into account its appreciation for law enforcement and the “good hires” that so many law enforcement officers represent daily during the course of their duties.
COBLA, in its relationship with Sheriff Shane Nelson at DCSO, has seen three new officers of Color hired, for example. It has attended and continues to be in support of the verbal de-escalation training DCSO has provided and continues to provide its deputies and their supervisors.
At the same time COBLA encourages local law enforcement leaders to identify and discipline / root out their “bad hires” in the best interest of all.
COBLA is a registered non-profit Human Services corporation and not a political entity. It is the only Black founded, Black managed non-profit organization in Central Oregon at this time that promotes paid internships for People of Color and the LGBTQ communities, seeks to actively see Black professionals move to Central Oregon bringing their talents, skills, and businesses with them, assists in identifying areas of needs where COBLA can help (e.g. providing bottled water to the Warm Springs Reservation), and opening productive, positive working relationships with law enforcement as well as other private sector organizations such as the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Riccardo Waites, founder and CEO of COBLA, is a Navy veteran (submariner), and has lived in Bend for 20-plus years now. He is a single parent and owns/operates his own small business.
Kudos to Chief Krantz for taking time to meet with COBLA in the spirit of an appropriate partnership/exchange going forward.
Thanks for that background.
“three new officers of Color hired” – Sounds good. This concerns me though – skin color should have no bearing on if they get hired or not. I could care less what color they are, just speak the local language so that everyone can understand you and do a good job.
You could care less, but unfortunately there are others that do. That’s the problem.
Although that is a commendable thought process the reality is this.
Central Oregon, and I’ve been here since 1985, and as a law enforcement officer, does not have a history of anything but White officers…and for that matter for many years…only male officers.
There have been very few officers, corrections or patrol, who come from the BIPOC community or LBGTQ community. Critical absence of all that officers coming from different ethnic/gender/etc backgrounds and experiences can bring to more effective, efficient, and community-friendly policing.
For example, it is not uncommon for someone coming from a Hispanic community/ethic background to not report, or talk with police, when they need to because of the cultural and language barriers involved. But have a Spanish speaking officer available, or better yet a Hispanic officer, and the barriers are far more easier to overcome.
DCSO met with COBLA early on and the result of the ongoing relationship has seen officers of Color now in the community, and likewise in a position to influence in a positive way, the internal culture of the agency as to misconceptions, preconceptions, or even a fear of interacting because “I don’t know what to say”.
Prineville PD is moving toward having a greater presence of multi-cultural officers onboard, and the FBI, at the federal level, is actively seeking to employ far more female FBI agents (this per COBLA’s meeting with the FBI Oregon folks this past week.
This is one aspect of Change that COBLA is pursuing and promoting – and it’s long overdue.
I’m pretty sure that’s not the only criteria they’re going by.
https://player.vimeo.com/video/458341529
Can COBLA watch this video and accept the truth?