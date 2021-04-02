Gov. Brown orders public flags to half-staff to honor victims of Capitol attack

Government-politics

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Tuesday as a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of the victims of Friday's attack at the U.S. Capitol.

"I am deeply saddened by the events that took place at the U.S. Capitol earlier today, especially at a time when Capitol Police officers are still feeling the effects from the events of January 6,"Brown said.

“Dan and I send our condolences to the families and friends of the Capitol Police officer who lost his life and those who were injured from the attack."

The full Presidential Proclamation is available at the White House’s website.