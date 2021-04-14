Occupied RV parked near NE Bend business for over 2 weeks prompts complaint

Government-politics

'This guy seems like he’s going to be staying here a while'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Andy West, the president of High Desert Trading, says a fifth-wheel trailer has been parked near his northeast Bend business for over two weeks.

The parked trailer was dropped off overnight, and someone is living in it. It needs to be towed away in order to be moved.

“We just keep waiting to see if this guy is going to move, but he really hasn’t and there’s no vehicle to tow the trailer away," West said Wednesday.

The city of Bend is currently enforcing its parking codes amid the pandemic. Regardless of whether or not there are posted signs, the city's traffic code does not allow a vehicle to be parked on a city street for longer than 72 hours.

The trailer would normally be towed away, but since there is someone living inside of it, the police are unable to remove it.

West, who filed two complaints with police about the RV, says the street near his business occasionally has RVs parked along it.

“It's usually just a camper or RV or something, where after a few days or a week or 10 days, and then they take off," West said. "This guy seems like he’s going to be staying here a while.”

One of the reasons he believes the street attracts recreational vehicles is the proximity of nearby services.

“(At) Planet Fitness and the Juniper Swim and Fitness Center, they can get low-cost showers, so that’s a real benefit to those guys,” West said.

I reached out to the person living inside the parked RV, but he declined an interview as to why and how long he plans to stay parked along the street.

“He hasn’t really done any damage or hurt anything," West said, "and he hasn’t been a menace to anybody in the neighborhood. Other than that, it would just be nice to see the trailer go away.”

Police say when complaints are made about parked vehicles, they come out and tag them. They return a few days later. and if no one is inside the vehicle and they have violated parking enforcement, they are able to tow the vehicle away.