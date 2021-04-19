Oregon gun storage bill debated as Democrats delay vote to win passage

Government-politics

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A vote in Oregon’s House of Representatives on controversial gun storage legislation, initially set for Monday, has been pushed back a week to enable Democrat lawmakers to work with the Senate as they seek its passage.

House Bill 2510 gun storage requirements would be among the toughest in the nation.

The bill requires the owner or possessor of a firearm to secure the firearm with a trigger or cable lock, in locked container or in a gun room, except in specified circumstances.

Those in favor say this is a gun safety issue, while those who oppose believe it could waste time, should someone have to defend themselves against an armed intruder.

NewsChannel 21's Alec Nolan talked Monday with those on both sides of the debate, including state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, who is a supporter of the bill, and a Redmond gun owner opposed to the measure.

He'll have the full story on First at Ten on Fox.