Senate OKs Knopp bill to protect those with pre-existing conditions

Government-politics

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Senate passed Senate Bill 699 Monday on a 29-1 vote, with overwhelming bipartisan support. Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, authored the legislation and carried it on the Senate floor.

SB 699 would prohibit grandfathered health insurance plans from imposing a preexisting condition exclusion. Under current law, health plans that are older than 2010 are exempt from certain requirements and can refuse coverage to those with preexisting conditions.

“This bill is about treating all Oregonian’s health plans equally,” Knopp said. “Some people’s health coverage is operating under a different set of rules than most Oregonians. We should protect Oregonians with preexisting conditions, regardless of how old their plan is.”

SB 699 now heads to the House for further consideration.