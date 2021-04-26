Oregon lawmakers face threats and backlash over gun bills
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ahead of the Oregon Legislature’s final vote on two controversial gun bills, lawmakers from both parties are receiving threats, letters of intimidation and recall petitions.
The measures would enact among the strictest gun storage laws in the country and ban firearms from the state Capitol building.
While lawmakers say it is not uncommon for Democrats to receive threats for supporting and sponsoring gun bills, this session some Republicans are seeing a backlash for just showing up to work.
In March, six Republican Oregon senators did not participate in a walkout with fellow GOP lawmakers that would have denied quorum the day a gun bill was being voted on. As a result, senators that attended the floor session have received threats.
In March, the state Senate voted in favor of Senate Bill 554, which would ban guns from the Capitol and other state buildings and allow local jurisdictions to decide whether people with a concealed handgun license can bring guns into public buildings.
During the floor session, the seats of five Republican senators were empty. Walkouts have become an increasingly common tactic by the minority party to prevent a vote from taking place, by denying quorum. But unlike past walkouts, a majority of the Republicans — six — attended the floor session, all of whom voted against the bill and filed multiple motions on the floor for more than six hours.
One email to the lawmakers wished that they would “become victims of criminals who use violence” and in another message the senators were called “traitors” and the “enemy.”
“We’ve gotten some very nasty emails,” Athena Republican Sen. Bill Hansell, who attended the vote, told the East Oregonian. “Even to the extent that we’ve had to turn some of the emails to the state police because we were threatened to be shot.”
The harassment didn’t stop there.
Hansell said his constituents had been contacted to gather signatures to recall him and a Molalla resident filed a prospective petition to recall Oregon state Senate Minority Leader Fred Girod. The petition said Girod “refused to use the single tool available to defend the people who elected him.”
Democrats also faced threats and intimidation over the gun measures.
Rep. Rachel Prusak, a West Linn Democrat, was recently targeted in a series of flyers with anti-Semitic and holocaust imagery found in Clackamas County. At the bottom of the flyers is a website for a gun rights advocacy group.
“The hate symbols displayed were used to attack my identity while also attacking my commitment to pass gun safety legislation that will save the lives of Oregonians throughout the state,” Prusak said.
Prusak, a victim of gun violence, is cosponsoring a proposed House Bill 2510 — a storage law that would be among the toughest in the U.S.
The legislation would require the storage of firearms with trigger or cable locks, in a locked container or in a gun room. An offense is a Class C violation, which carries a maximum fine of $500, unless someone under age 18 obtains access, in which case it is a Class A violation with a maximum fine of $2,000.
Comments
8 Comments
Abortions are the greatest killer in America, not guns. They want to take your guns to control you. These Democratic dictators are ruining our country. They should all be shipped out to China! Fraud election!
I have tin foil in bulk. I’ll cut you a good deal.
Well that sounds ignorant. I love it when people open their mouths and look like a kindergartener.
The Democrat party has turned in to full blown communists.
Not that I agree with the “threats”, but it is good that perhaps they are hearing the people’s dissatisfaction. This in regards to the attempts at totalitarian controls they seem hell bent on imposing.
On House Bill 2510, how could they possibly enforce such a law? Will they obtain search warrants for every citizen in the city if they suspect that the citizen is in violation? This is the stupidest law I have ever seen. What bone headed law maker, boy that’s a contradiction in terms, thought of this?
And there it is – the similarity of abortion choice on the right and gun control on the left. Each side wants to control the choices of others because they don’t like something and believe everyone should fall in line with their thinking. If one does not like abortion or guns, they have a right to practice their belief themselves. That is where their freedom to choose ends, however. One does not have the right to control the freedom of others.
SB554 does far more than this article represents. It doesn’t just give some local jurisdictions the ability to restrict where concealed handgun licensees can carry. The restrictions would also apply to all “weapons” – even pepper spray. That alone should send a chill up the spine of anyone with a daughter in college because it’s like giving a hunting license to sexual predators.
But no, it doesn’t stop there. The senate president has added to SB554 all the provisions of HB2510 (the “lock up all your firearms even when you’re home” bill). And he’s added an Emergency clause solely to prevent the citizens of Oregon from having any future say in the matter.
SB554 has become a Frankenstein monster of gun control the likes of which Oregon has never seen. It goes beyond even the restrictions typical of states like California and New York. It has been pushed forward by excluding public input. It’s supporters have promoted it with deception and lies. And just when you think it couldn’t get any worse there is outright bribery behind it.
https://www.opb.org/article/2021/04/23/oregon-budget-experiment-would-give-every-lawmaker-millions-to-spend-within-reason/
SB554 is an embarrassment to both our state and the basic principles of open government.