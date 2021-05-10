Deschutes County’s state lawmakers outline plans for $8 million in federal relief funds

Government-politics

From a new well in Redmond to a new shelter in Bend, expanded child care

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- State Sen. Tim Knopp (R-Bend), and Reps. Jack Zika (R-Redmond) and Jason Kropf (D-Bend) released their funding proposals Monday for $8 million in federal relief money included in the American Rescue Plan.

The Deschutes delegation coordinated their ARPA requests, and fully endorse the full list of funding secured for the region, they said in a joint news release.

Each Oregon House member has been given an opportunity to direct up to $2 million in funding for COVID-19-related needs in their communities, and state senators have the same opportunity for up to $4 million.

Senator Knopp’s proposals:

$1 million for a new well to keep up with increased water demand in the City of Redmond.

$1 million for a new modular structure and infrastructure at Little Kits Early Learning and child care center at Oregon State University – Cascades.

$2 million for a midtown bicycle and pedestrian crossing across Highway 97 and the BNSF railway in Bend and improvements for multimodal travel on two undercrossings.

“This unexpected money from the federal government can help our local community make some much-needed investments in water, housing, infrastructure, and our kids. I look forward to getting this money in the hands of those who can do the most good with it,” Senator Knopp said.

Representative Kropf’s proposal:

$2 million in funding for the acquisition and renovation of a year-round low barrier shelter in Bend.

“Everyone should have a safe place to sleep at night, but on any given night in Central Oregon, there are around 1,000 people experiencing homelessness. My hope is that a year-round low barrier shelter in Bend will provide greater stability for individuals in acute need and serve as one component in our region’s comprehensive approach to addressing homelessness,” Representative Kropf said.

Representative Zika’s proposals:

$800,000 funding of grants from the NeighborImpact Childcare Rescue & Recover program and grants for Food Bank.

$200,000 for REACH and Redmond Early Learning Center to expand child care for children six weeks to 12 years of age.

$1 million for Redmond Neighborhood Revitalization Program that includes sidewalk connectivity, making it safer for Central Oregon pedestrians and creates accessibility to our city’s resources.

“Families have always been a priority throughout my time in the Legislature. Providing funds to support child care, food, and safety was an obvious choice,” said Representative Zika.