Oregon lawmakers pass bill requiring health insurers to cover EMS emergency trips

Government-politics

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Legislature gave final approval Thursday to a measure to increase Oregonians’ access to critical health care services.

Senate Bill 3, sponsored by Senate President Peter Courtney, requires health insurers in the state to cover emergency medical services (EMS) transports for patients experiencing medical emergencies.

“A medical emergency is one of the most stressful times for a person and their family,” said Courtney (D-Salem). “When you’re in an emergency, you shouldn’t have to worry about what your insurance company will or won’t cover. We must make sure Oregonians have access to the treatment they need, when they need it.”

Courtney said he introduced the bill to help individuals feel less afraid to call 911 when experiencing medical emergencies. Under Senate Bill 3, insured patients can expect their health benefit plan to cover emergency medical transportation, including ambulances and air transports, to the nearest medical facility available for the continuation of their care.

Senate Bill 3 passed 47-2 in the House, after passing the Senate on a 26-1 vote. The bill now moves to the Governor’s desk for her signature.