Oregon lawmakers discuss redistricting’s potential C.O. impacts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon lawmakers held a committee meeting Tuesday night to discuss changes in county demographics, as lawmakers prepare for the once-a-decade setting of district boundaries, called redistricting.

Eight counties, including Central Oregon's Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson, were the focus of Tuesday night's virtual hearing, the second of four being held by the House and Senate redistricting committees.

To help provide some insight on the impact of reapportionment, the committee brought in state demographic experts Ethan Sharygin, director of the Portland State University Population Research Center, and Charles Rynerson, who works as coordinator of the Oregon State Data Center.

Rynerson says their data includes "census-designated places," for which they will have census 2020 data as if they were incorporated places, such as Crooked River Ranch and Warm Springs.

Due to a decade of population growth, Oregon also was awarded an additional sixth seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, the first such addition in nearly four decades.

But the state's political redistricting efforts that follow a once-a-decade census have been met with challenges, due to delays in data that have been blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, states won't receive census-block data until mid to late August to help redraw House and Senate district maps.

The normal data delivery deadline is typically March 31.

Under the state Constitution, the usual deadline to redraw districts is July 1, which would be well before census data is expected to be released.

This timeline prompted both Oregon legislative leaders to request an extension from the state Supreme Court, which was approved back in April.

However, some officials have voiced concerns that the additional congressional seat and the redistricting that will follow could ultimately favor Democrats and hurt Republican chances of representation.

