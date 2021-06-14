Bend Park and Rec revives Juniper Swim & Fitness drop-in visits, Senior Center social activities

Government-politics

Reservations no longer needed; also, just in time for summer: New pass options, expanded hours

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two of Bend Park and Recreation District’s recreation facilities will welcome the summer season with several changes, including the return of drop-in use flexibility, social activities at Bend Senior Center and new pass options.

Here's the park district's announcement, which comes amid looser COVID-19 public health restrictions:

The Juniper Swim & Fitness Center and Larkspur Community Center work in partnership to meet community needs for fitness and swim activities. Summer programming begins Monday, June 21, and include:

The return of drop-in use for fitness and swim activities. Reservations and advanced registration will no longer be necessary for in-person classes.

New multi-facilities fitness and swim passes.

Return of Bend Senior Center social activities.

Expanded facility hours at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center and Larkspur Community Center.

Drop-in use returns

Beginning Monday, June 21, BPRD will return to drop-in classes and remove the reservation process. BPRD’s current reservation system was intended to be temporary to respond to state-required capacity limits and restrictions. With capacity restrictions being lifted soon, the recreation facilities are able to return to the flexibility of drop-in access and accommodate more patrons and programs. A small number of online classes will continue to require registration.

“After 15 months of operating under COVID limitations, we are returning to the flexible way we’ve operated for decades, with opportunities to fit your day and fit your fitness and wellness goals,” said Sue Glenn, recreation facilities manager. “Equally important, drop-in use enhances equitable access to fitness and swim activities, because it doesn’t require household accounts, access to technology and considerable planning.”

Juniper Swim & Fitness Center’s south lobby, fitness center, cycling and group exercise rooms will reopen June 21, as well as locker rooms and family changing rooms. An indoor pool renovation project is underway and is expected to be complete later this summer.

Just in time for the warm weather, outdoor swim lessons and sessions of recreation and family swim times are offered in the outdoor pools. See schedules for more details. In addition, Lap Swim will return to increased capacity, regular formats and more than two swimmers to a lane for circle swimming. Lanes will be marked with speed signs and on the lap swim board of the Olympic pool.

New pass options

Between offerings at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center and Larkspur Community Center, which opened in April as the expansion of Bend Senior Center at 15th and Reed Market, there are more than 150 weekly group exercise opportunities available. With a full breadth of fitness and swim opportunities, BPRD is now offering pass options for flexibility, convenience and in some cases cost savings.

Full-access pass options offer unlimited use of pools, fitness centers, hot features and access to weekly group exercise programs. Learn more about passes, including reduced fees for youth and seniors as well as discount options for partners and families. BRPD continues to offer a single visit, 10-visit pass, monthly and annual pass options.

Social activities resume at Bend Senior Center

Oregon Health Authority guidance allows for social activities to return to Bend Senior Center at Larkspur Community Center. Beginning Monday, June 21, social activities include billiards and drop-in game times. See schedule for details. Staff are coordinating the expansion of programs and expect more information in July.

Expanded facility hours

For the summer season, the following hours of operation begin June 21:

Juniper Swim & Fitness Center

Monday – Thursday: 5:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Friday: 5:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Larkspur Community Center

Monday – Friday: 6:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED – effective June 27

“Summer is one of the best times of year in our facilities, and the staff is excited to be offering a full slate of opportunities for all ages,” added Glenn.