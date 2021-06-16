Oregon adds ‘human compost’ natural option for body disposition

Government-politics

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown has signed House Bill 2574, making Oregon the third state in the nation to give Oregonians additional options on disposing of bodies.



Janna Pijoan was among 134 Oregonians who sent testimony in support of the bill.

“I think it will just give people an option that they can feel better about," Pijoan said Wednesday.



Pijoan said she had thought cremation was a good process, but changed her mind once she saw it done in person.



“It wasn't until I was present at my mother's cremation that I recognized how polluting cremation is," Pijoan said.



Natural organic reduction works by combining human remains with straw, wood chips and other natural materials decomposed into soil over about 4-6 weeks.



Supporters say that soil would be safe for gardens, trees and general land use.



They say two of the main benefits of natural organic reduction is that it reduces energy use and carbon dioxide emission. It also uses 1/8th of the energy, compared to cremations.



State Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, who voted in favor of the bill, provided this statement to NewsChannel 21: “I was happy to support this bill. it is important for people to be able to decide how they would like their remains to be handled. HB 2574 gives Oregonians another option to make the choice that's right for them."

Pijoan said, "I would want my family to at least have the peace of mind of knowing that however my body is taken care of that it’s done in the most sustainable, beautiful way, it's not harming anything. its not polluting, it's not killing trees to create fancy caskets."



The new law goes into effect in July of 2022.

