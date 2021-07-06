Bend Fire thanks community for quiet Fourth, says city fireworks use ban may be extended

Government-politics

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Fire & Rescue thanked the community Tuesday for following the city's ban on personal use fireworks and said the city's action could be extended beyond Friday, due to continued hot and dry conditions.

Here's the full statement:

Bend Fire & Rescue would like to thank our amazing community for being responsible this 4th of July weekend and respecting the ban on fireworks. Our crews only went on one fire that was started due to the use of personal fireworks.

“Our crews responded on less fires this year caused by fireworks," stated Battalion Chief Jeff Blake. “The Fourth of July is typically our busiest day of the year, but this Fourth, we had a definitive reduction in emergency fire calls.”

Due to our area still being under extreme fire danger due to heat and dry fuels, Bend Fire & Rescue would like to remind our community that the ban on fireworks continues until Friday, but city officials are considering extending the emergency order, based on the weather conditions and fire risk.

For more information on our local state of emergency and the firework ban, please see https://www.bendoregon.gov/Home/Components/News/News/4573/29

Thank you Bend for being great partners in making our community safe this fourth of July! Your firefighters appreciate you.