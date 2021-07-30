Redmond Airport receives $6 million in American Rescue Plan relief funding

Government-politics

Prineville Airport receives $32,000

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) – Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., said Friday that airports in Redmond and Prineville have earned a combined $6.1 million from the American Rescue Plan Act for operations, concessions, personnel and sanitation.

“Rural airports serve as critical connectors for every nook and cranny of Oregon, and ARPA dollars will serve to benefit the local economy as more and more people travel to experience Central Oregon’s world-class recreation,” Wyden said in a news release. “I’m gratified that Redmond and Prineville have secured this federal support to combat the pandemic-induced decreases in revenue, so that we can continue to support these airports as essential resources to the region.”

“The Roberts Field and Prineville Airport are gateways for our families, Oregon businesses, and visitors to stay connected, ship their products, and explore all that the High Desert has to offer,” said Merkley. “I’m looking forward to seeing the impact of these investments on these Central Oregon communities, and will keep looking for more opportunities to support the construction and maintenance of world-class transportation infrastructure in communities across our state.”

Roberts Field Airport in Redmond will receive $6,082,370 and Prineville Airport will receive $32,000 from the ARPA, which Wyden and Merkley supported. These grants for the two rural airports provide economic relief funds for costs related to operations, concessions, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airports.

“This grant allows RDM to continue operating at full capacity, ensuring our customers get the best service possible. We would also like to thank the senators for their continued support in acquiring federal funding for Roberts Field,” Redmond Municipal Airport Director Zachary Bass said.

Bass told NewsChannel 21 the funding was "expected and budgeted for, but great to have it finalized with the grant award."