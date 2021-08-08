C.O organizations hold panel talk on ending homelessness in Bend

Government-politics

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A group of panelists discussed upcoming and ongoing solutions to battle homelessness and ways for the public to get involved at a special event on Saturday evening.

The event, "It Takes a Village -- Ending Homelessness in Bend," was hosted by the Companion Animal Medical Project and Family Kitchen. Topics included safe parking for the homeless and managed camps.

Seattle fillmaker Melinda Raebyne showcased her 2019 documentary, "Stories of Us: Camp Second Chance,” afte spending a winter in a homeless camp in Seattle.

Johanna Johnson of the Companion Animal Medical Project said the group's mission is to serve the homeless and advocate for their pets.

"Within the recent last year, it's just been really brought to the surface, and the need is just so great," she said. "You know, we have the eviction moratorium that ended. We have other matters that are kind of circulating throughout Central Oregon, and really worldwide, that we really need to advocate for and make sure we have solutions."