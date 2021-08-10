Bend-La Pine School Board holds divisive meeting amid new state mask mandate

Government-politics

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Hundreds gathered at Bend Senior High School for a tension-filled Bend-La Pine School Board meeting Tuesday evening, as many showed up in opposition to state mask mandates in the schools, while others wore masks in the school's auditorium.

During a heated public comment section, many parents voiced their frustrations with mask requirements for their children.

One parent, Jonathon Chance, who also works as a high school teacher for the district, says although he is for masks this fall, he was concerned that schools were used as a vaccination site.

"I was dismayed this last spring, when the schools were used for multiple vaccination clinics," Chance said. "Our natural immunity is a natural right."

Another parent, Brandon Merritt, says he believes the school board lacks leadership.

Merritt had his initial public comment cut off, as school board members stormed out of the meeting, claiming he made personal attacks against board members.

The meeting was adjourned for a recess, and later returned, when Merritt was allowed to finish.

"You cannot be effective leaders when you lose credibility in the community and choose to not take responsibility for your actions," Merritt said. "You can, however, lead by example tonight and acknowledge these mistakes, and you might just be surprised with what you're met with -- love, empathy, compassion, and forgiveness."

