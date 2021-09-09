As students head back to school, the Oregon Blue Book offers a wide variety of info

Government-politics

Along with online access, there's a printed publication available

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With students heading back to the classroom, Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is reminding parents and educators how the 2021-2022 Oregon Blue Book can help students learn about Oregon history, government, elections, tribal history and other resources.

“The Oregon Blue Book is one of the best ways to understand the story of Oregon, how we got here and where we’re going as a state. In short, it’s the roadmap to understanding all things Oregon,” Fagan said. “I’m so proud of the work that our team does to bring our state almanac together for Oregonians.”

The Oregon Blue Book has been the definitive publication on Oregon facts since it was first published in 1911. As Oregon’s official almanac and fact book, it’s the go-to resource for stories and information about our state -- and it's also online.

Want to know which Oregonians have won the Nobel Prize? It’s in the Blue Book! Looking for information on Oregon’s 36 counties? The Blue Book has you covered! What about Oregon’s alternative energy sources? You can find them in the Blue Book. For any student preparing to study Oregon, the Blue Book is a rich and helpful resource.



“Each Blue Book edition provides a snapshot in time for Oregon. Given our unprecedented times, this year’s edition is no exception,” said Stephanie Clark, Oregon’s state archivist. The Oregon Archives Division, housed in the Secretary of State’s office, is the author and publisher of the biennial publication.

The 2021-2022 Oregon Blue Book edition includes a color exhibit that celebrates 100 years of Oregon’s State Parks. The beautiful color images and vintage design elements showcase the centennial season of our beloved state park system.



The printed Blue Book is available at the Oregon Capitol Bookstore, a local bookstore near you or online at the Secretary of State’s website. Tuck one into a student’s backpack or have it on hand as a resource for school papers, presentations or just to learn something new about our home state.