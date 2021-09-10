U.S. Highway 20 reopens east of Sweet Home; road work finished early

Government-politics

SWEET HOME, Ore. (KTVZ) -- U.S. Highway 20 reopened early Friday afternoon east of Sweet Home, between House Rock Campground and Sheep Creep, with a road project and three-day closure finished a bit early, the Oregon Department of Transportation reported.

Crews completed the installation of two culverts under the road earlier than scheduled. The road was to reopen at midnight.

ODOT said travelers should expect single-lane traffic with 24-hour flagging between mileposts 55.5 and 56.5 from now through December.

The project is repairing two slide areas by installing culverts, realigning the road, and building a retaining wall.

The section will completely close again for two weeks in May 2022 for road construction. The entire project is scheduled to be complete in August 2022.