Shepherd’s House responds to reports of inappropriate homeless behavior near emergency shelter

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Employees at businesses near the Shepherd's House emergency shelter in northeast Bend are speaking out about inappropriate behavior by homeless people gathering in the area. The shelter's director of development said he's aware of the issue and is actively addressing it.

Shepherd's House opened its emergency shelter in on Second Street in Bend last November. In June, it became a year-round overnight safe haven for the homeless community.

It's a low-barrier shelter, meaning it does not exclude anyone based on anything except the present ability to cooperate in keeping the shelter safe, peaceful and restful. It’s the only one that exists in the area.

"We feel like what we're doing, the work we're doing is super-important,” David Notari, the director of development for Shepherd’s House, told NewsChannel 21 Tuesday. “But not to the detriment of local businesses who are trying to survive."

Right next door, there's a Bi-Mart and the Great American Furniture Warehouse. NewsChannel 21 spoke with some workers from both places, who wished to remain anonymous.

They said homeless people are constantly seen using drugs out in the open, and treating the side of building like it's a bathroom.

Notari says he's also been made aware of several instances of theft at Bi-Mart. And e said that's unacceptable.

“We draw pretty bright lines for our folks who come to us for service,” Notari said. “So we will have regular conversations with them, explaining the issues that are going on and letting them know that if they do cross over those lines that they are going to be removed from the shelter."

Notari said they've kicked people out in the past. However, because they try to set a strict policy of not condoning criminal behavior at the emergency shelter, Notari said his clients are usually not the ones responsible.

“For the most part, we really feel like the folks who do come to us are not participating in that,” Notari said. “Again, there's people outside of that that do enter into that kind of behavior."

Notari admitted this is an ongoing issue, but it's one he will continue to address seriously with each person who walks through the shelter's doors.

Notari added that Shepherd's House has a good relationship with neighboring businesses like Bi-Mart and the Great American Furniture Warehouse. “That does not mean there are not bumps in the road,” Notari said, explaining he will work hard to keep those communication lines open.