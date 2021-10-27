Bend tells homeless campers on Hunnell, Clausen roads to clean up, make way for snowplows
(Update: adding video, comments from transportation and mobility director)
City, social service agencies to help residents clean up - and next spring, they'll need to make way for road extension
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Hunnell Road in North Bend isn't just an access road between highways, it's where a lot of houseless people call home, as RVs and other structures line the streets. Now, the City of Bend is telling the residents they need to clean up and move over.
City staff and social service providers plan to begin an outreach effort Thursday to the dozens of homeless camped year-round in RVs and other vehicles along Hunnell and Clausen roads, beginning an effort to ensure safe winter access and clear city right-of-way.
Over the next few weeks, city staff and service providers plan to prepare the area for snowplows and winter weather. David Abbas, transportation and mobility directory for the city, says safety is the reason for the cleanup.
"We want to get this cleaned up because we don't want a snowplow hooking a 2-by-4 or a pipe or something like that," Abbas said Wednesday. "We want this to be as safe as we can for everybody."
Abbas says right now, the city is not evicting the residents, but asking that they keep their property within eight feet of the curb,
Eight feet from both curbs allows a 30-foot path for snowplows.
There are people living on both sides of the road. Abbas says ideally, the city wants people to move to the same side of the road, so the snowplows can push the snow to the opposite side, making it easier and safer for everyone.
"Snowplows are big pieces of machinery, and we have that challenge all over town," he said. "Where people are parked all over the street, whether it's a car, or a trailer, or a basketball hoop, or garbage cans -- those are all obstacles for a snowplow to maneuver."
ODOT made similar points in recent cleanups of campsites along the Bend Parkway at the north and south ends of town.
Although Hunnell Road residents aren't being evicted now, Abbas says come next spring, the city plans to extend Hunnell to connect with Tumalo Road.
That means people living along Hunnell will have to relocate.
"As some of the other options become available -- other types of shelters, navigation centers, those types of things, eventually and ultimately -- we do need that area to be cleaned out," Abbas said.
In the meantime, residents have until Nov. 5 to clean up their space and make sure their property is within eight feet of the curb.
City staff will be on-site at both locations on Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. to notify people and begin steps to enforce the changes. (See below city documents).
Comments
53 Comments
Clearing Hunnell for safe winter access? By whom? Isnt Hunnell like 2 blocks long and goes absolutely nowhere? Put a tall fence around it and call it a homeless camp. Done and done.
It does go somewhere. It provides non-highway access to a motel and several other businesses including the Space Age gas station, Standard Appliance, Baxter’s Auto Parts and Globe Lighting.
Hunnell Road is also the route one has to take to return to Hwy 97 northbound from those businesses – which is used by both customers and delivery trucks supporting them.
Exactly!
✅
Not to mention the Cemetery!
And Deschutes Memorial Funeral Home. What a front door for that business!
Yup. I use it all the time to get to the gas station (some of the cheapest gas in town).
YEAH…I’m baffled,too. I tried to drive that road in my Honda Pilot a few months ago, and gave up, after almost getting high-centered twice. It is barely a road, more like a serious Jeep challenge.
County is paving and extending Hunnell north to Tumalo Road in the next year.
Bravo!
This will not be enforced, nor possible over there, so why bother printing this?
Cue the liberals who think this is violating these homeless people’s rights. Drove by there yesterday, can’t believe the amount of trash piles…tires etc. What a disgusting joke.
Stop with the ‘liberal’ garbage. I am a ‘liberal’ and want this cleaned up and these nomads removed from our streets- next!
Perhaps they should be more specific and refer to the spineless liberals in City Hall. It doesn’t really matter if they are liberal or conservative; it the spineless part that is the problem. As long as the mess is tolerated, it will get worse.
I’ve been called a disgusting joke but that’s usually after Thanksgiving dinner
Better have BPD standing by…
Those folks are armed according to recent story.
Perhaps the “Clownkeepers” will assist? Or Hummel as he panders with the USGOV for a new job?
Hummel is focused on Cranston and playing nice. He wont even show or say squat. The Clownkeepers will do what they did when ODOT cleaned out other homeless dumps, NOTHING. Luke is looking to run for Mayor so hes gonna keep this at arms length and maybe some of his cronies, Satcher and the rest, might show to film the BPD and spew their racist, communist crap.
Hummel is focused on his bid for US Attorney-Oregon not being derailed by his inane, reckless posturing regarding all things “woke” – he’s hoping he won’t be around when Cranston goes to trial given his rush to judgement poisoning of the case.
Luke Richter isn’t a viable candidate for any office – he’s being quiet after being filmed attacking both the offices and a film crew from CODN two weeks ago.
That did not go over well with Hummel who needs the Media for his own purposes.
Satcher goes to trial x2 in December. Crook County then Deschutes. And he can’t afford another arrest, citation, or confrontation with anyone as Hummel/ Richter are looking out for themselves. His 15 minutes of fame are up.
Meanwhile legitimate activists like those from COBLA are making real Change quietly, professionally, and in Unity with all in Central Oregon.
To include the houseless, jobless, and homeless.
They’re already “standing by”. Went to Lowes yesterday and BPD had 7(!) police vehicles on Hunnell. Those couple of blocks keep BPD very busy.
When I lived in Bend the city never plowed my road.
As usual, the Hunnel residents will disperse into the neighborhoods until the cleanup is complete. I still wonder why the city chased the campers away from Emerson st.
I assume Les Schwab was the main complainant there. The homeless tents were practically blocking their access, and I’m guessing theft was an issue.
Theft has been an issue at Lowes and Home Depot. Purchased a pressure washer that was inside the store and locked up. My specific question was if the Hunnel Rd residents were stealing and returning the items for cash…. Yep.
Hope everyone involved in the attempt to move those entitled people are safe. I am nervous driving through there.
Great, now they will just pile their crap further on to the persons property to the west. I feel bad for the 2 property owners over there to the west they will be left with the clean IF they ever move the folks off Hunnel. I ask why does a homeless person need 40 tires, 22 bikes, a computer desk, 4 shopping carts, PILES of scrap wood? There is also just some shells of vehicles over there one is just a cab of a truck, nothing else. as of yesterday you can not get 2 cars to pass on the Lowes end because of the pile of the last camper has reached out in the road so far.
If the Z could be bothered how about an investigative story as to how this mess on Hummel rd was allowed to happen in the first place.
Good question!
Hunnell: The road you’re referencing.
Hummel: 1) Our somewhat lackluster DA. 2) A popular godawful piece of ceramic kitsch.
3) Satire
LOL!
About freaking time. Issue a one way bus ticket out of town with those eviction notices.
Plowing streets. Another flimsy excuse. I guess Bend got this idea from ODOT.
Whatever works. M sure I can come up with some other ideas.
there’s a growing camp at the murphy/97 roundabout. seems like a safe location. several families.
there’s a swath of land by the goodwill/97 that’s flat, fenced, centrally located, etc. that might be perfect for the homeless camp bend is seeking to build. just a thought. not by a school/day care. nearby some eateries, grocery stores, etc.
these folks aren’t going away nor getting jobs, so getting them into a central place where they can congregate and help each other might help. at least make it away from children due to the potential drugs / crime.
Our officials that want this are overwhelmingly from the West side. Put the hobos, homeless, houseless, whatever the nome du jour is on that side of town. They will be closest to those that wish to enable them.
“Abbas says come next spring, the city plans to extend Hunnell to connect with Tumalo Road”. Yep, paving that dirt section going north from Loco Road and connecting with the part of Hunnell further north. The folks living in that northern section are none to happy about it, and have organized as “Hunnell United Neighbors (HUNS)”. https://hunnell.org. Seems like it would be a good topic for KTVZ to do a story on.
By the standards of Merriam-Webster.com houseless isn’t even a word.
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/houseless
As per Dictionary.com (which I hold little or no affirmations on) seems to contradict itself by saying: houseless adj. 1)is without a house or houses, 2)homeless, without elaborating on what the differences are. And there does appear to be a difference. If you believe houseless is a real word. https://www.dictionary.com/browse/houseless
As per Wikidiff.com, homeless: is lacking a permanent place of residence; which implies they are drifters or vagabonds, and houseless: is lacking or in need of a house or home; which implies they can afford one. https://wikidiff.com/homeless/houseless
Drifter or vagabond both mean the same thing: https://www.google.com/search?channel=nus5&client=firefox-b-1-d&q=drifter+definition
With the Google search “Is houseless a real word?” This is what you get: “Houselessness is simply lacking a place to live. We use the term “houseless” because that is the term most of the population we serve chooses to use”. It’s a made up word and is as about as progressive and as ignorant as you can get. https://www.google.com/search?channel=nus5&client=firefox-b-1-d&q=is+houseless+a+real+word
Carly Keenan needs to go back to school and learn what the meanings of words are before using them. The use of a dictionary is a fundamental tool expected of college students majoring in journalism. (I don’t expect you to post this Barney, but I do expect reporters writing a story to know how to use a real dictionary before using words that don’t exist).
Don’t go picking on Carly or go talking about dictionaries about a word an increasing number of nonprofits are using, whether ‘trendy’ or ‘woke’ or whatever you want to dismiss it as.
It’s clear to be something of a synonym, and has a meaning to those who use it. The car, RV, tent is their ‘home,’ it’s not in a house.
I did ask AP Stylebook months back:
“Is AP going to come up with a style note on the use of ‘houseless’ and ‘houselessness’ as the new seemingly trendy verbiage instead of homeless/homelessness? Thanks for a great resource! (I was with UPI for 14 years so…;-)”
ANSWER
“We will discuss in the future, but we are wary of that which is trendy….”
So again, please at least attempt to be civil. The word does “exist.” All words were “made up” at some point, and over time a whole lot of them become generally accepted. Of course, nothing in today’s divisive world is “generally accepted” if we don’t like it or it smacks of the Evil Other Side.
What happened to “transients” The media only up to a few years ago used to refer to them as “transients”.
Language evolves, as do sensibilities of many. (They used to be called ‘hobos,’ ‘bums’ or worse;-)
You know the liberals and the media are always inventing words to further their agenda. Mostly oxymoronic words like politically correct. Total oxymoron.
Just exited the NB Revere off ramp this afternoon. The homeless (not houseless) now have a free place with a view; Right on top of the pile of dirt and rock between the RR tracks and Bend Parkway. Now everyone, including visitors, will get to see the epitome of Bend. I want a place with a view for free!
Barney need to show pictures of this disaster and put it in most livable places in Oregon brochures. The city of Bend has allowed this tells me they don’t give a damn about safety or cleanliness in a once great Oregon town.
The irony is Hunnell runs along the old KOA Camp Ground site to the east that still has all the infrastructure needed for a homeless camp. Why the City doesn’t acquire the old KOA, it is for sale and make a homeless camp?
The old KOA along with neighboring parcels encompasses 31 acres. You can imagine the price tag for that, probably upwards of 35 mill. Do you want the city spending that much tax payer money?
As I’ve said several times already –
The KOA site is a non-starter from the city’s point of view since it is in full view of one of the primary travel routes for visiting tourists. It’s clear from the pattern of proposed managed homeless camp sites that the city wants them located largely out of sight. The concerns of residents of existing neighborhoods and even the safety of schoolchildren are a lesser priority. It’s quite obvious.
Give them a place to go. Forcing them off public lands pushed them to be where they are. Price inflation added to the population. Many of them work those jobs that pay too little to live on.
Welcome to Portland, Bend.
https://katu.com/amp/news/local/portland-residents-feel-unheard-when-voicing-concerns-of-homeless-camps-to-city
It’s funny how the bend city code doesn’t apply to the homeless…
According to the code a vehicle cannot be parked in the same spot for more than 3 business days on a public road.
https://www.bendoregon.gov/government/departments/police/community-information/online-tools/parking-complaint-form
What happened to the guy that was purchasing a garbage truck, and was going to start providing FREE service to these homeless people?
I believe his truck was stolen not too long ago…
This road is the only option to get back on 97S from any of the businesses in that area. I drove through there the other day and could barely get down the road as it is less than one lane now. The debris piles extend way into the road and then cars were double parked into the roadway. I drove over several extension cords running from one side of the road to the other. I had a concern as to what would happen come winter and they have to keep that road plowed. Someone is going to get buried in snow – one side or the other. Let alone it looks like a major fire hazard. One RV has a residential hot water tank with a propane tank on top installed at the rear of their vehicle. How can that be safe? It’s bad enough that we have people in our town who have to live homeless (keeping in mind some choose that life) but maybe focus on the safety issues that have developed. There really is no need to have all that trash piled up around their RV’s – it is a safety hazard to all who are living and driving through that area. I saw 2 BIG trash receptacles on the street, so that is not an excuse. I did not see the complaints or outrage when vehicles were just parked along that roadway. But since it has turned into one big trash heap, safety issue,the concerns are warranted.
The amount of trash there is revolting. If they put that much or even less effort into getting a job there wouldn’t be an issue.