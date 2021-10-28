Jamie McLeod-Skinner challenging fellow Democrat Rep. Kurt Schrader in redrawn District 5

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Terrebonne Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner announced Thursday she has launched her 2022 campaign to represent Oregon’s dramatically redrawn Fifth Congressional District, a seat currently held by Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader.

Milwaukie Mayor Mark Gamba, Rep. Schrader’s 2020 primary challenger, has endorsed McLeod-Skinner.

Redistricting has dramatically reshaped CD5, with a large percentage of new voters from Clackamas to Deschutes counties.

McLeod-Skinner was the 2018 Democratic nominee for Oregon's Second Congressional District and lost that fall to incumbent Republican Greg Walden, 56% to 39%, a stronger showing than Democrats had seen in previous elections.

In 2020, McLeod-Skinner ran for secretary of state but lost in the May primary, finishing third behind eventual general election winner Shemia Fagan and Mark Hass.

In her campaign announcement, McLeod-Skinner said she "will bring a hands-on approach to the challenges in both urban and rural areas."

The announcement continues:

"A true problem-solver with on-the-ground experience, McLeod-Skinner shows up, brings people together, and gets things done.

"As an attorney, regional planner, and small business owner, McLeod-Skinner brings much-needed expertise in climate change, disaster recovery, and the tough issues facing our families, including lack of affordable housing, education, and health care.

"She recently led disaster recovery as Interim City Manager in Talent, Oregon, a southern Oregon city that lost one-third of its homes and businesses to a devastating wildfire, successfully bringing in millions of dollars of emergency aid and assisting with the reconstruction of housing.

"McLeod-Skinner has forged strong ties across the state through her progressive, pragmatic approach to problem solving and support of diverse communities. If elected, McLeod-Skinner would be Oregon’s first out LGBTQ+ member of Congress," the announcement said.

McLeod-Skinner says she has already received key endorsements from across the district, including State Senator Kayse Jama, Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang, Linn Benton Lincoln Education Service District Board Member Miriam Cummins, Milwaukie Mayor Mark Gamba, West Linn Mayor Jules Walters, Stayton City Councilor Paige Hook and The Vocal Seniority, an Indivisible group.