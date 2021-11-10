ODOT also facing staff shortages as winter nears, vows snowplows will hit the highways

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Like many organizations, the Oregon Department of Transportation is facing staffing shortages -- and with another winter at hand, that prompts concern about possible travel troubles.

ODOT spokeswoman Katherine Benenati says that like many businesses and agencies, they are facing shortages all across the board, for several positions.

Benenati tells NewsChannel 21 that ODOT will still be out plowing highways when the snow hits, and will be shifting resources around to help get winter work completed.

