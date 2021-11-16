Perkins: No decision on possible Summit West neighborhood managed homeless camp site

(Update: Adding video, comment from Councilor Megan Perkins, resident)

'We don’t know if any service provider in our city thinks they could make this location work or any other location work'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Another potential site for a managed homeless camp in Bend, this time on Bend's Westside, is drawing concern.

This possible location is in the middle of the Summit West neighborhood.

Residents like Anya Stekoll don’t take to the idea of a homeless camp near her house.

“I think we would move,” Stekoll told NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday.

She lives right near the plot of city-owned land off of Skyliner Summit Loop. Right now, there’s a dog park and water tower there, but it's on a map as a possible site for a managed homeless camp.

“It would just maybe change the vibe of the neighborhood a little bit,” Stekoll said. “And for sure, we would be concerned about safety.”

The map identifies all city-owned property, but City Councilor Megan Perkins said it’s far too early to know if this site is even usable for this purpose.

“We don’t know if any service provider in our city thinks they could make this location work, or any other location work,” Perkins said.

This would also apply to the controversial Northeast Ninth Street site, near Bend High School and Bear Creek Elementary.

Perkins, who formerly was on the Summit West Neighborhood Association board, said the city just put out a request for proposals, to see what city-owned properties would meet the needs of a camp.

“I would just hope that, as a community we started saying ‘yes’ more, or even just, ‘Give me all the facts before I make a decision,’” she said. “Rather than just, ‘No, no, no, no, no.’ Because what is going to happen, is nothing.”

Stekoll said a better solution is out there.

“We really have to come together, think outside of the box and, you know, figure it out,” she said.

Time to get a managed camp running for this winter is running out.

Perkins said back in August, the original plan was to have a camp up and running by now. At this point, the council is trying to get something operational as soon as possible.

To see more of the city's ongoing efforts regarding homeless issues, visit: https://www.bendoregon.gov/city-projects/community-priorities/houselessness