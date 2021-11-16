Perkins: No decision on possible Summit West neighborhood managed homeless camp site
'We don’t know if any service provider in our city thinks they could make this location work or any other location work'
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Another potential site for a managed homeless camp in Bend, this time on Bend's Westside, is drawing concern.
This possible location is in the middle of the Summit West neighborhood.
Residents like Anya Stekoll don’t take to the idea of a homeless camp near her house.
“I think we would move,” Stekoll told NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday.
She lives right near the plot of city-owned land off of Skyliner Summit Loop. Right now, there’s a dog park and water tower there, but it's on a map as a possible site for a managed homeless camp.
“It would just maybe change the vibe of the neighborhood a little bit,” Stekoll said. “And for sure, we would be concerned about safety.”
The map identifies all city-owned property, but City Councilor Megan Perkins said it’s far too early to know if this site is even usable for this purpose.
“We don’t know if any service provider in our city thinks they could make this location work, or any other location work,” Perkins said.
This would also apply to the controversial Northeast Ninth Street site, near Bend High School and Bear Creek Elementary.
Perkins, who formerly was on the Summit West Neighborhood Association board, said the city just put out a request for proposals, to see what city-owned properties would meet the needs of a camp.
“I would just hope that, as a community we started saying ‘yes’ more, or even just, ‘Give me all the facts before I make a decision,’” she said. “Rather than just, ‘No, no, no, no, no.’ Because what is going to happen, is nothing.”
Stekoll said a better solution is out there.
“We really have to come together, think outside of the box and, you know, figure it out,” she said.
Time to get a managed camp running for this winter is running out.
Perkins said back in August, the original plan was to have a camp up and running by now. At this point, the council is trying to get something operational as soon as possible.
To see more of the city's ongoing efforts regarding homeless issues, visit: https://www.bendoregon.gov/city-projects/community-priorities/houselessness
Stop building these spots. The more you build the more will come. The Hunnell RD violence isn’t enough to prove these places have no value in any city. Come on man!
Where is Summit West neighborhood?
https://www.bendsummitwest.org/swna-boundaries.html
Thank you!
I doubt councilor Perkins or any of the others live near this site
Megan Perkins was formerly on the Summit West neighborhood association board
Did you mean “formerly”? or did she dress for the occasion?
This is the 40 acre city owned lot known as overturf butte or Golden Butte (for the old timers) smack dab in the middle of the “In our America” yard sign neighborhood aka Skyliner Summit .. LMAO!!! I can’t wait to here the virtue signalers that live in that hood come out against it.
If I lived there I’d be against it.
Nobody wants this in their neighborhood. Nobody.
building Hooverville. thanks, biden, for the great depresion!
Homeless people have been around forever. When I was a kid, they lived in “hobo jungles” not far from the railroad tracks. Incidentally, the jobless rate continues to fall in Oregon.
Speculation here: The money for a managed camp has already been earmarked – it’s just waiting to be spent. That’s already baked in. Councilor Perkins and the rest are under pressure to select a site proposed by Carolyn Eagan as the city has already spent considerable time and money in doing site research – and originally had planned on having a camp up and running by October. The summit site is a head fake – a token look at a site Ms.Perkins has no intention of moving homeless people to. When the managed homeless camp is finally sited off 9th, in a residential area between 2 schools, these fine folks can honestly say they considered other sites. It’s worth noting here that the 9th st. site should honestly be considered as representative of Carolyn Eagan’s poor judgement, and the citizens of Bend paid Ms. Eagan over 135K plus benefits last year for that lack of respect.
It is instructive sometimes to watch how the media tries to direct public sentiment. Witness the first sentence in Jack’s piece. He writes as if it is agreed that there is a need for managed homeless camps. Yes, a portion of our citizenry believes this, but I wager that a much larger portion does not embrace this concept, especially if it is in their neighborhood. Jack, don’t assume anything. btw Jack, Ms. Perkins was ‘formerly’, not ‘formally’ a member of the neighborhood association, but I won’t quibble with a degreed journalist.
Did some tweaking. Including to Jack’s comment.
Compass park, so Mr. Boardman can supervise