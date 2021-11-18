City of Bend ‘playing catch up’ with homelessness, council posting possible solutions
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend city councilors posted a long list of active and possible solutions to address the houseless situation.
Councilor Megan Perkins said they want to be transparent with the public, while extending an invitation for ideas.
“I hope that we can all focus on solutions so that we can have a change in our community, rather than just saying no,” Perkins said.
The update discusses the veterans village, which opened on veterans day, the project turnkey hotel project on division street in Northeast bend, which should be renovated in the next year and provide thirty rooms, managed campsites and more.
Managed campsites have a specific set of parameters that include twenty four hour services and outreach with neighbors.
“There is no top candidate in terms of city owned land. We are waiting to hear back from our service providers to tell us what they need to make something work,” Perkins said.
The city also has $2.5 million in state money to put towards a navigation center which would be a shelter with resources like job training, showers and mail collection, but they're still looking for a location.
“So it’s a really great resource for our city. We just need to find the space to have it in.”
Perkins emphasized the priority of any solution is safety, including enforcement of the law.
“Well all of these shelters have rules and just like in an unmanaged camp or encampment you have to follow the rules of our city,” Perkins said.
Perkins said there are nearly 1000 people experiencing homelessness in Central Oregon and their goal is to develop facilities for half that.
“So there's a lot of things we’re playing catch up on right now,” Perkins said.
In the meantime she encourages the people of Bend to recognize the houseless as members of our community in need, and to help the city in finding solutions.
“We just can’t be moving people simply for camping and not having anywhere else to go,” Perkins said.
The post includes the following solutions:
- Veterans Village is now open as of Veterans Day! This is a huge step forward for our community.
- The hotel on Division Street that we purchased with Project Turnkey money is almost done with renovations and will have 30 units of transitional housing.
- Outdoor shelter sites. This is important: Every single potential outdoor shelter site is going to go through this “request for proposals” process. The request for proposals is out for service providers to tell us their vision for an outdoor shelter in Bend. Once we have responses in, we will see if there are any matches between City-owned land and the needs or vision of the service provider. Requirements for outdoor shelters will include:
- 24-hour management,
- fencing,
- outreach with surrounding neighborhoods; outreach is the role of the service provider, since they will be operating, managing, creating this shelter (not the city),
- management plans for safety of clients and neighborhoods,
- restrooms, showers, food, storage, trash removal, case management and more.
- Again, every single potential outdoor shelter site is going to go through this process.
- A Navigation Center; a request for proposal will go out later this week. That’s another shelter and a day resource center funded by $2.5M from the state. There’s no location identified yet but we are actively looking.
- Changing Bend’s Development Code to increase temporary housing options. The Sounding Board to House Our Neighbors made recommendations on a package of amendments to the Bend Development Code to allow varying shelter types citywide. Proposed amendments will go to the Planning Commission on January 10 for a work session and on January 24 for a public hearing.
- We are also going to fund a contract with REACH Out Central Oregon for mobile outreach to help those living in unsanctioned camps to help people transition out of houselessness.
- We are providing fire prevention information, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and safe heat sources to individuals in vehicles along Hunnell and Clausen roads. And at our last meeting, we heard about the steps the City is taking, working with service providers, to work on trash, safety issues and prepare for winter.
Comments
15 Comments
Hunnell Road is a civic disgrace and a public health hazard. Turn Troy Field or Discovery Park into a homeless sanctuary. Or Rita’s house as she thinks wanting a neighborhood free of mentally ill, drug addicts, and society’s unfortunates is somehow a privilege instead of a basic desire.
I
You’re questioning Rita’s qualifications? I mean she checked all the boxes when it comes to identify politics since they is a queer person of color.
Interesting to note that there is no step in the requirements for assessment of appropriateness of location or alignment with zoning.
If I were a drug addict, didn’t want to work and simply wanted a free – festival lifestyle, I’d move to Bend in a second! They would welcome me with open arms. I would tell all of my like minded friends to join me. Kind of what’s happening?
The Counsil fails to act. Shocking. Who could have seen this coming?
Clean them up and get them to all of the places hiring….they could spend the day working instead of loafing and drinking….
A lot of them do work. They’re a problem that I don’t enjoy any more than anyone else but a lot of them do have jobs.
And you cite what metrics for your claim?
And not “peacekeeper” metrics but an independent professional polling / study with the findings made public.
Residents and local / outside businesses should continue to hold the city council members accountable, to include reminding them as a council and as individual council members, who they work for and report to.
And in 2022 – replace the ones who get failing grades from the voter/taxpayer.
The best solution is councilor Shenkelberg just shaming and accusing residents/taxpayers of Bend for being privileged. That’s leadership that gets results….
Bend needs a day work program for these people. It’s that simple. Show up to work in the AM, get paid at the end of the day. No excuse at that point. Pretty similar program worked in Amsterdam
Where do we build this, or provide these services. Whose neighborhood? We are likely to put this in an already marginalized neighborhood, of poorer working class families. How is that compassion? Those with the most ‘privilege’ on the west side of Bend, know with certainty this won’t impact their levels of wealth it won’t require any sacrifice from them. Yet this is where our councilors live, please city councilor show us your true resolve by locating these camps in your neighborhood.
One item that appears to get little discussion on each of the types of shelters, managed camping, etc, and that’s what is the measure of success. When interviewed, the manager of a managed camp in Eugene that is considered a model for what may go here stated that his camp has a 60% success rate. I don’t know what made up that measurement, but 60% doesn’t seem too good. What is expected of the individuals who are living there, how long are they allowed to stay, what goals are they expected to achieve. For example, are they expected complete their drug counseling in 3, 6, 8 months, and then transition out? If they fail, can they continue to stay there, or are they “evicted”? Wondering if these solutions will end up being permanent, community subsidized facilities.
I’ve been critical of Ms. Perkins’ poor judgement regarding the 9th. St. homeless camp promotion, but I’ll give her credit for doing the work of compiling data for our monthly consumption. It does show a level of responsibility on her part to give the public a monthly update on where the money and efforts are going.
Actually, I believe it’ll be 2x a month, but we’ll see. (They hold 2 regular meetings, 1st and 3rd Wednesdays.)
Get creative, Bend. When too many kids weren’t graduating, Kate Brown lowered the graduation standards. When too many people were arrested for gang crimes, Portland got rid of the street crime unit. It seems a good Oregon solution for problems is to just move the goal posts (two weeks to flatten the curve) and Bend can do the same for homelessness.