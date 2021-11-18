State Rep. Jack Zika, R-Redmond, won’t seek reelection, cites ‘family illness, personal health’

(Update: Breese Iverson announcement)

Meanwhile, Rep. Vikki Breese Iverson to seek reelection in redrawn District 55

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- State Rep. Jack Zika, R-Redmond, announced Thursday that he will not run for reelection next year "due to family illness and personal health reasons."

"It has been my honor to serve as your state representative," Zika said in his announcement, "and we have accomplished so much for Central Oregon in the last three years."

Zika was elected to serve House District 53 in 2018, defeating Democrat Eileen Keily 56-43%, and won re-election last year, defeating Democrat Emerson Levy 57-43%

During the 81st Legislative Session, Zika served on the Rules Committee, Housing Committee, Ways and Means Subcommittee on Transportation and Economic Development, and is the vice-chair of the Early Childhood Committee.

Zika also serves on the Governors Racial Justice Council, Racial Disparities in Housing, Early Childhood Caucus, and Joint Task Force on Student Success for Underrepresented Students in Higher Education.

"Representative Zika has made strides in affordable housing as he passed legislation to develop more affordable housing in Redmond," the news release stated. "He helped create the Department of Early Learning and Care, which will consolidate programs, expand employment daycare programs, and provide one-stop resources for parents and childcare providers alike.

Zika also has worked on legislation to help Central Oregon's veterans; stewarded a ladder fuel reduction bill through the legislature that will direct resources from the Oregon Department of Forestry to fire risk reduction efforts; secured $13 million in funds for OSU-Cascades; funding for infrastructure and other development within the district; funds for the Food Bank; and helped anchor $250 million for the Landlord Compensation Fund.

"This was a hard decision," Zika said, "but I'm proud of all the work we have done together to bring much-needed resources for Central Oregon. I will forever cherish these memories and relationships, and I hope that anyone who runs for this position loves and appreciates this amazing community as much as I do. I want to thank each and every one of you for all your support, and I will truly miss being your State Representative.”

The announcement said that "Zika will serve out his term and continue to fight for Central Oregonians."

Meanwhile, Rep. Vikki Breese Iverson, R-Prineville, who was the representative for House District 55, announced her official kick-off campaign for the primary 2022 for the redistricted House District 59. House District 59 now includes all of Crook County and northern portions of Deschutes County and most of Jefferson County.

“Redistricting removed some incredible people from my district, but I know they will be in good hands with Representative Reschke,” Breese Iverson said on losing the southern portions of House District 55. She added, “However, being able to represent the farms, ranches and communities in Jefferson and Deschutes counties, along with my home county of Crook will be incredible. My family roots run deep in Central Oregon, and I am proud to say the Breeses have been farming and ranching along side Jefferson and Deschutes county folks for generations.”

Representative Breese Iverson said she successfully brought a lot of resources home to her counties in the past legislative session, including $13 million for a new justice center in Crook County, wildland firefighting equipment for Lake County, wastewater treatment dollars for Crescent and Gilchrist, ODOT enhancements for La Pine and much more.

“Central Oregonians could not have a better, more effective advocate in the State House of Representatives than Vikki Breese Iverson, said former Congressman Greg Walden. "She has farming and ranching in her blood. She understands what it takes to get the economy on track again. She’s a good listener who takes what she hears and works well with others to find solutions. I’m delighted to support her. Salem would be a lot better place if we had more Vikki Breese Iversons in office.”

Breese Iverson will be holding campaign and town hall stops in Prineville, Redmond, Terrebonne, Madras, Crooked River Ranch and Sisters. The dates and times for these campaign and town hall locations will be on her website, please visit www.friendsofvikki.com.