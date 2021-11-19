Opponents of proposed SE Bend gas station launch petition drive

Petition started by neighbors almost reaches 1,000 signatures

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Some southeast Bend residents are continuing to voice concern over plans for a gas station to be built near their neighborhood.

GP Energy, the developer, plans to include a gas station as part of a new retail development at the Brosterhous and Murphy roundabout. The property is zoned for some commercial use however the company will need to get a conditional use permit from the City of Bend to build a gas station.

Some of those community members have started a petition and have gathered nearly 1,000 signatures. They've held Zoom meetings and talked with the developer, in hopes of changing the plans for the parcel.

Carly Keenan is looking to see where the land use process stands and whether the criticism by community members could block, change or delay the development. She'll have a full report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.