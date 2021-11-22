ODF seeks to fund projects of small forestland owners, Firewise communities

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Department of Forestry issued a call for projects Monday for $5 million in grants funded by Senate Bill 762.

The Small Forestland Grant Program, authorized by Section 24 of Senate Bill 762, will award $5 million to projects supporting small forestland owners across Oregon. Approximately $4.25 million will focus on projects treating multiple land ownerships to reduce the risk of wildfire and increase forest resiliency on private properties. Approximately $750,000 will support active Firewise USA communities to reduce hazardous fuels and protect community infrastructure.

Grant criteria, applications, and instructions are available on ODF’s website. Proposals can be submitted to odf.sfgp@oregon.gov and must be received by Friday, January 21, 2022.

A virtual event to discuss the program with potential applicants will be held from 2–3 p.m. Monday, December 6. It will include an overview of the grant program and time for questions and answers. You can access the virtual event on Zoom.

Senate Bill 762 is comprehensive legislation passed with bipartisan support that will provide more than $220 million to help Oregon modernize and improve wildfire preparedness through three key strategies: creating fire-adapted communities, developing safe and effective response, and increasing the resiliency of Oregon's landscapes. The bill is the product of years of hard work by the Governor's Wildfire Council, the Legislature, and state agencies.

Additional information about Senate Bill 762 is available on ODF’s website.