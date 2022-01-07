City of Bend plans for several shelters, houseless services; Division Street site may open early
(Update: adding video, comments from NeighborImpact)
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- When the next winter storm rolls in, there may be a new emergency shelter for the houseless in Bend.
Dana Richards, the unhoused services manager with NeighborImpact, said that is the goal for the Division Street shelter.
“We have the rooms. As long as it is city-approved we would move folks into it, for sure,” Richards said.
This week, the Bend City Council was briefed on several updates for shelters in Bend, including the Project Turnkey Division Street shelter, the former Value Inn motel.
While an official opening won't happen until later this year, the city is hoping to use it now as an emergency shelter.
“We have folks that need shelter, and we just want to do as much as we can to get inside,” Richards said.
Richards is hoping to get budget approval at the January 19th city council meeting.
But that’s not the only shelter being planned.
In March, a ten-unit village being created by St. Vincent De Paul should be completed.
Some time in the spring, 10 sites for a “senior women's shelter” and six sites for “tiny home units” should launch, although locations have not been decided.
This summer, renovation at the Division Street shelter should begin.
The city's plan also said the Second Street shelter, which is operated by Shepherd's House Ministries and has 90 beds, is hoping to operate a navigation center, which would provide daytime services for the houseless community.
There’s plans for another shelter that could hold between 40 and 60 rooms. The location has been selected, but hasn’t been released yet publicly, and it's still in the proposal phase.
Richards thinks any effort to get people off the streets is a good one.
“We have so many folks that are unhoused and not in shelter, and if we have the ability to get folks inside and to help create stability and help folks work towards getting this permanent housing, then why don’t we do it?” Richards said.
Buy em tickets to someplace warm. It will be cheaper, more humane, and won’t drag down property values or increase crime. If they don’t wanna go, make it uncomfortable to remain here. When is Megan’s term up? I haven’t seen anyone work so diligently to destroy their adopted hometown. Impressive, really.
What is clear is the Voice of the residents and business owners in Bend who have taken charge of this issue.
The “progressives”, read social democrats, who attained seats on the city council are being educated by those who truly do care, truly do wish to provide meaningful services to include temporary lodging / housing, but understand the Reality of how that has to be done.
And if “they” don’t listen – “they” get educated as to the legal options neighborhood residents have as well as the business community to get their attention. To include facing re-election challenges in the near future.
And the private sector efforts are showing both maturity and promise.
Especially as the “screamers and shouters” are likewise losing their 15 minutes of fame – and the protection of some in local government who should have known better.
I get that this is a complicated problem and that there not be enough beds for everyone. But when will the council acknowledge that not all homeless folks want help because they refuse to follow any sort of rules. What is the the response to these folks who continually game their system. Listening to Chris Starling (a member of the Shepards House Board of Directors) speak during the public comment portion of the council meeting was eye opening. He works on 2nd street near the bottle drop and he flat out said it has gotten out of hand there and something needs to be done immediately.
It was also eye opening to watch Councilor Rita Schenkelberg eat during a portion of the meeting
, which in my opinion is quite unprofessional.