C.O. gas station owner, dealing with short-staffing, calls for self-service pumps

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The staff shortage crippling many businesses around the country may have a new impact, if a Central Oregon gas station owner gets his way, so more Central Oregonians could pump their own gas.

Haseeb Shojai wants owns several stations around the region, including the Chevron on Division Street in Southeast Bend, near the Bend Parkway on-ramp.

Shojai said the station was closed on Sunday due to staffing issues and could only open at 10 a.m. on Monday.

He plans to write a letter to Governor Kate Brown, state Rep. Jack Zika, R-Redmond, and the Oregon State Fire Marshal, to allow for self-service gas station pumps in Deschutes County.

Oregon and New Jersey are the only states where everyone cannot pump their own gas; New Jersey is the other. Oregon's rules date back to 1951, when lawmakers said only trained gas station workers should do so.

Other reasons included equitable treatment of seniors and the disabled, and the job impact of not requiring an attendant to pump gas.

Critics note far more safety features and a simpler setup in modern times.

The state rules were relaxed in 2015 so people in 15 rural counties with fewer than 40,000 residents could self-serve from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. It was expanded to 24 hours a day three years later, for locations without a market or convenience store attached. The rules for rural counties include Crook and Jefferson counties, but not Deschutes.

In 2020, the state fire marshal changed the rules for a time in all counties, allowing self-serve due to the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing challenges.

Jack Hirsh is speaking with Shojai today and will have the story, coming up on NewsChannel 21 at 5.