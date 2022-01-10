C.O. gas station owner, struggling with short-staffing, calls for self-service pumps
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The staff shortage crippling many businesses around the country may have a new impact, if a Central Oregon gas station owner gets his way -- and more Central Oregonians can pump their own gas.
Haseeb Shojai owns several stations around the region, including the Chevron on Division Street in Southeast Bend, near the Bend Parkway on-ramp.
Shojai said the station was closed on Sunday due to staffing issues and had to wait to open until10 a.m. on Monday.
Brian Kidd was the only attendant on Monday.
"It’s been kind of rough because no one wants to work,” Kidd said.
Kidd worked from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday. Those were the only hours the station was open.
Shojai said, “We don’t even know when we can open. We don’t know when we can close. We don’t know if somebody shows up.”
He plans to write a letter to Gov. Kate Brown, state Rep. Jack Zika, R-Redmond, and the Oregon State fire marshal, urging officials to allow self-service gas station pumps in Deschutes County.
"That will take care a lot of the burden on employer, and employees, because we are at a point in our business that we have to break a rule," Shojai said.
Oregon and New Jersey are the only states where everyone cannot pump their own gas. Oregon's rules date back to 1951, when lawmakers said only trained gas station workers should do so.
Other reasons for the self-serve ban included equitable treatment of seniors and the disabled, and the job impact of not requiring an attendant to pump gas.
But Shojai said such a change will not impact his employees.
"They will just play a different role in the company," he said. "They will still be compensated, and they will still have their wages. Jobs will not be lost."
Critics of the continued ban, a half-century later, note far more safety features and a simpler setup in modern times.
The state rules were relaxed in 2015 so people in 15 rural counties with fewer than 40,000 residents could self-serve from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. It was expanded to 24 hours a day three years later, for locations without a market or convenience store attached. The rules for rural counties include Crook and Jefferson counties, but not Deschutes.
In 2020, the state fire marshal changed the rules for a time in all counties, allowing self-serve due to the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing challenges.
Heck ya! Yay for self-sevice. Get Oregon out of the Stone Age.
if you don’t like it feel free to move back to where you came from, thanks
Like 99% of the states allow you to pump gas. It’s a dumb rule. Gas stations can still offer full service.
Why not both? Majority of pumps become self serve and then have a 1-2 pumps on the end that are full service for those who can’t or won’t pump their own gas. It doesn’t have to be mutually exclusive if there are stations with enough employees (Fred Meyer gas comes to mind).
Since we live in a nanny state don’t hold your breath.
Only if people where a mask when they are pumping their own gas while alone. You need to give the nanny a little something.
👍
I used to work at a gas station in Bend. We need a nanny state because the people around here act like spoiled, petulant children.
They think they want self service but they dont. And dont even get me started on how they would react if we had the same laws about buying more gas than you can use that other states do (Did you pay for more gas than you can put in your tank? Hope you brought a fuel can for the extra because in a lot of states, you dont get a refund for the difference.). The salt would hit the moon.
Already been pumping my own gas several times this year. Don’t have time to wait for some pimply dingus to stop talking or put their phone down to do their jobs correctly.
YES! PLEASE!
How about no? I don’t want to get out of my car to pump gas besides I thought the whole reason we had gas attendants was to give people with few skills job opportunities.
Everyone forgets that you can have both.
Some smaller stations might not but if there are 10 pumps then 2 can be dedicated for those that think along your lines.
That’s how the rest of the world does it
This post is correct. They can offer full service as well.
If he wants to be self service does he plan on lowering his gas prices? I mean if he’s not paying employees anymore, there’s no reason to charge the prices he is now.
You didn’t read the article.
(But Shojai said it will not impact the employees he has.
“They will just play a different roll in the company,” he said. “They will still be compensated and they will still have their wages. Jobs will not be lost.”)
Just an FYI: That was not in the early look, just added a short time ago (note time stamps.)
No it’s the Clown state…. Head to Salem you’ll find the head Clown leader. LMAO 😱
But who are the entitled whiners gonna try and bilk for a whole new paint job when they spill a drop of gas on their car? Who are they gonna cry too for an entire new engine when they put the wrong sort of fuel in it?
it’s just silly we can’t pump our own gas here. when my father visited, he was so offended and yelled at the pumper, “i’m capable of filling my own tank”. it was funny!
hope it passes – i’d much rather pump my own than wait in line for some bloat with diabetes taking 20 minutes per car!
“he was so offended and yelled at the pumper, “i’m capable of filling my own tank”. it was funny!”
You think yelling at someone who is just trying to do their job for no real reason is funny? Wait til you grow up and have to work a job. See how funny you think it is then.
For once I agree with you. Perhaps there is still hope that we can all “just get along”.🙂
um – i am grown up and very successful, thank you. great work ethic given from a military family. you’re welcome for your rights to be such a ninny!
it was funny that a southern man here in oregon was huffing about wanting to pump his own tank – like the pumper was implying he were incapable. 30 years prior, dad would have loved the white glove service. if you’ve ever known a proud elder from the south – you’d know why he was miffed.
he yelled – barked might have been a better term for it – at him at first yes, but it wasn’t contentious. jeez – you really read literally. they ended up good friends in the end with my dad laughing over leftist laws that make zero sense.
the whole point here is that every other state than 2 in our country pump their own gas. why on earth we don’t is simply amazing.
Whattheheck ~ well aren’t you (and your father) the rude ones. Are you familiar with the saying “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree”. Hmmm.
And your “bloat with diabetes” comment ~ seriously? Woah. All crass for you, forget the class.
Frankly ~ I would gladly have somebody pump my gas for me. Been there done that. Pass ~ especially on a nasty weather day.
Happy Trails.
so if you’re too entitled and lazy to get out of your car to pump you’re own gas, you don’t deserve a car. read my reply to the original comment – perhaps all you folks are reading way too much into it!
Or you can bring your lazy butt to the gas stations that would still offer full service.
You think that’s funny??? Let me guess. You and dad also treat servers, cashiers, etc like garbage too.Guess your dad is capable of pumping his own gas but clearly not capable of being a decent human being. Ugh, I hate that I have co exist with people like you. How do people even end up like this?
oh my – how my comment has been misconstrued. jeez – maybe i need to reconsider my writing skills. my dad treats everyone with respect – he was just offended because he felt the pumper didn’t think he was capable. he is the most decent person on this planet. and he loves beets!
he was a doctor for 60 years – lives in the south. even after malpractice insurance was needed, he took his doctor bag into the tennessee hills and cared for the folks who had zero insurance, were what folks call “hill people”, don’t have cars, etc. he gave them flu shots and exams to make sure they were cared for knowing the whole time, if anyone said a word, he’d lose his medical license.
that was worth it for him. and he served in vietnam as a medic. he’s a glorious human and if you spent five seconds on the phone with him, you’d have a friend for life.
wish i could delete or edit my remark. clearly i did not say what i thought i said.
Not misconstrued. They’re not happy unless they’re putting someone down and picking arguments. You know? They are the tolerant ones.
And in your very next post, you call someone a jerk? Are you a “tolerant one”? Please practice what you preach. If more did here, it’d be less a waste of time for so many, especially me.
your Father sounds lke quite the jerk
iKnow you sound like quite the jerk
That is horrible and not something to brag about.
watched a trump kook trying to pump his own gas at Fred Meyer. Predictably he failed because inorder to pump your own gas you have to be smarter than the pump!!! This resulted in the attendant having to go help the idiot while evryone else he was serving waited. Pretty sure most of the rest of the public is perfectly capable of pumping their own gas!!! AND gas station owners would make even MORE money!!
Watched a trump kook bla bla bla. No you didn’t.
Why are you still clinging to Trump? Please get help for your TDS. Your posts could be an indication you’re a fanatic and fanatics can become dangerous.
Remember: Obama.
Micdrop.
who?
Just stop already. Your Trump kook statements have become nothing but lame statements. Grab some soap, stick in mouth, wash, rinse, repeat. Just stop. Get over Yourself already. You are no saint. just self righteous.
Then the trump guy said wow gas prices have gone insane since Biden blundered everything he has touched.
Yea, yea. Can’t wait for Oregon to be even more like California!
Higher fuel prices and long lines at the pump.
Waiting for inconsiderate people to come back from the restroom and finally move their car from the fueling island.
Fuel pumps that blast TV commercials at us while we can’t step away.
It’s going to be so great! Embrace the urban utopia!
Yep. People think they want this but they dont. You got to get out, walk in the store, prepay, walk back out, pump your own gas and oops did you buy too much gas? Well, too bad all sales final. Hope you got a gas can or you just gave the station free money. Oops di you damage your car? That’s all you. Have fun. Oh you’re in a hurry? Well too bad, you are gonna wait on Buddy Bill to go inside with his 15 kids wait while each one of them uses the bathroom and then buys snacks and a drink while his vehicles blocks a pump. And possibly the exit if someone has already pulled in line behind you.
Welcome to the other side. The grass isnt greener.
Swipe card at pump (debit or credit). End of worrying about overpaying.
You have obviously never pumped your own gas because none of this is true. I have always been given a refund on the difference of gas when I paid cash in another state, though I personally just use cards now. I never had people go inside and shop and leave their car at the pump. They would finish getting gas and move to a parking spot. You’re making things up because you’re either lazy or don’t understand how simple pumping gas is.
Obviously, Blue, you’ve not gassed up in many self serve states. When not waiting for an attendant, one can swipe their card, pump their gas, grab their receipt and drive off. Anytime, day or night. No lines like are regularly seen at the local Freddy’s. Nothing wrong with having an attendant for those who want the service, but forcing it on everyone, whether they want it or not, is unjust. Thankfully, the rural parts of the state have come around.
That will happen in 2022. Higher energy costs already slated by the powers that be.
It will be another reason for citizens to file lawsuits…
It will be “Pump at your own risk, not responsible for accidents or damages, all sales final.” just like other states. This is something people think they want but they dont really want it.
Hey Blue! How come people in the other 48 states don’t have all these problems you outline? Are we here in Oregon just really really stupid?
TomD (hmmm, what’s the “D” for)…
California has self pump ~ and are tops for expensive fuel.
Fact: It’s a pain to pump your own. Have done it. Would rather have someone else do it. Especially in frigid temps.
Fred Meyer Fuel stations do a good job in my opinion. 99% of their team members are pleasant. And guessing they have plenty of rude folks they contend with.
If you want self serve~ move to one of the regions that offers it. Or you could always try Idaho. Self serve there… fuel costs, similar to Oregon.
Frogs. You are a isolated person with a small brain. Here’s how it works everywhere else. First of all California always has higher gas prices. Always will. But gas stations mostly have punks that are self service and pumps full service. Many states you pay a little more for full service. Self service you pump your own gas and leave many times faster than you would get help from a attendant normally.
Make your points without personal attacks or risk comment deletion. Thank you.
Most of us self-pumpers have no problem with those who want their gas pumped for them. Why do these folks have a problem with those of us who prefer to do it ourselves? It’s not an either/or situation. Why not just let me pump my own without all the “You can’t do that here” drama?
2nd paragraph “Haseeb Shojai wants owns several stations” ???
Typo fixed, thanks.
Hey Barney, another typo. “Oregon and New Jersey are the only states where everyone cannot pump their own gas; New Jersey is the other.”
Fixed thanks.
pay a ‘living wage’ and you will have plenty of folks to pump gas
Bring down inflation and wages will be livable. But when inflation out paces wage increases, a wage increase is still a wage shortage. You get a 5% pay increase yet prices are up 7% or more. You get a 7% pay increase yet prices are up 9%. It’s not a win win situation. I’m all for higher wages. But for small businesses to be able to afford higher wages, they have to raise prices to compensate. You get a 5% increase but the increased cost for the employer is even higher than your 5%. Take some economics classes and you will learn the truth. Besides, most employers already pay above minimum. The best way to create living wages is to bring the cost of living down first.
That will kill jobs
In the time it takes to wait at the pump for the attendant to show up at my window, I could have pumped my own and and driven at least a mile from the station. I have lived in many places. When I moved home to Oregon I discovered that I had to let someone else do it for me. Oregon is the only place where I couldn’t pump my own gas. Self serve gets my YES vote.
Exactly!!
Looks like a great opportunity for some of these people with homeless looking for work signs on every corner..
Shell at 27th and Greenwood is the best example of service ever. You aren’t waiting and no one is on the phone. Inside the store too. What a business model. Employees are happy and more than helpful! Can’t beat that!
You wonder where all those pallets of cash they USA ships to the middle east goes to . This guy is worth MILLIONS maybe if he paid a better wage it would help