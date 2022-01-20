Sen. Ron Wyden sets rescheduled Crook, Jefferson County online town halls

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., announced Thursday he will have three live online town halls hosted by People’s Town Hall from Jan. 25-27 for residents of Clackamas, Crook and Jefferson counties.

These three virtual town halls had originally been scheduled for Jan. 18-20 but had to be rescheduled because of the U.S. Senate schedule.

Wyden has held 970 in-person town halls statewide in fulfillment of his pledge to hold at least one town hall each year in each of Oregon’s 36 counties. After these three online town halls, Wyden will have held 27 virtual town halls for individual counties as well as 15 regional virtual town halls for multiple counties since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 required his town halls to go virtual.

“Nothing has been more important in my public service than listening to Oregonians in each of our state’s 36 counties each year, and I’m glad to again throw open the digital doors of democracy in 2022 for Clackamas, Crook and Jefferson counties,” Wyden said. “Big thanks to People’s Town Hall for helping these conversations continue online during the pandemic.”

"Too few lawmakers demonstrate Ron Wyden's level of commitment to open dialogue with constituents in every corner of his state. People's Town Hall is proud to host another round of virtual town halls with Senator Wyden and his fellow Oregonians," said Nathan Williams of People's Town Hall, a virtual town hall series from the founders of Town Hall Project.

The upcoming virtual town hall schedule is as follows:

· Clackamas County, Noon, Tuesday, Jan. 25 link to watch

· Crook County, 11 am, Wednesday, Jan. 26 link to watch

· Jefferson County, 2 pm, Thursday, Jan. 27 link to watch

For Oregonians in those counties who want to submit questions for Senator Wyden, here’s the link.