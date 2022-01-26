Some Bend residents worried after IRS Form 1099s arrive in mail with personal info exposed

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Several residents living in the 97702 ZIP code are reporting a key piece of mail has arrived in a form that leaves their Social Security numbers and other personal information exposed.

What makes it especially alarming to them is that the mailings in question are the IRS Form 1099, which details how much money an employer paid the taxpayer in the past year.

The residents have said the left tear-off stub which conceals the information on the form had been removed, exposing their Social Security number.

Deschutes River Woods resident Vera Gilbert says she and her husband's Form 1099s had been compromised when they arrived.

Bola Gbadebo is going to speak with Gilbert and other affected residents to learn more.

Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at 5.