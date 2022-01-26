Some Bend residents worried after IRS Form 1099s arrive in mail with personal info exposed
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Several residents living in the 97702 ZIP code are reporting a key piece of mail has arrived in a form that leaves their Social Security numbers and other personal information exposed.
What makes it especially alarming to them is that the mailings in question are the IRS Form 1099, which details how much money an employer paid the taxpayer in the past year.
The residents have said the left tear-off stub which conceals the information on the form had been removed, exposing their Social Security number.
Deschutes River Woods resident Vera Gilbert says she and her husband's Form 1099s had been compromised when they arrived.
Bola Gbadebo is going to speak with Gilbert and other affected residents to learn more.
Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at 5.
There is no standard for 1099s other than the required # of fields, which is dependent on the type of 1099. Not sure what type 1099 an employer would send to an employee as that is not what 1099s are for generally. Also, nice graphic but that is a copy of a 1099 that would be sent to the IRS not an individual or business. The way to tell is that it is red in color. These folks issue is with the company that designed the form and perhaps whomever is/was responsible for mailing. That typed. if these people are being 1099d by their employers, they will be in for a shock because if they really are an employee, than they and their employer are most likely breaking the law.