ODOT seeks public input on how to spend over $400 million in flexible federal funding

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Transportation has spent the last several months talking to stakeholders and the public about how to spend the additional $1.2 billion in transportation funding that is coming to Oregon under the federal infrastructure law, known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Here's their update, issued Friday:

In January, after talking with hundreds of people and receiving hundreds of pages of public comments, we presented the Oregon Transportation Commission options for allocating $412 million of flexible funding under the IIJA. We laid out nine program areas to invest in - including ADA accessibility, road repair and maintenance, bicycle and pedestrian projects, public transportation, and highway enhancements, among other options.

We also provided the commission four different options for how they may want to spread the money across these areas. For more detail, see our proposal to the OTC.

Make your voice heard

The commission has released these funding options for public view and comment to get your input on how best to allocate funds. This public comment period is open through March 10, and we encourage you to submit comments on this important decision. Oregonians have three options.

1. Participate in an online open house

We've opened an online open house to allow Oregonians to weigh in on how to spend these federal funds. We are asking for feedback on the nine proposed program areas as well as feedback on which funding option best meets the state's needs.

2. Submit written comments

You can submit written comments and letters through the OTC's public comment page.

3. Provide public comment at an OTC meeting

The commission will take public comment on these funding options at its meetings on Feb. 17 and March 10. Space will be limited, with priority given to those who haven't already testified. Look for instructions on the OTC web page on how to sign up as the meetings approach.

At the March 30 meeting, the commission will provide final direction to us on how to allocate these funds. The commission will weigh public comment, statewide transportation system needs, and our Strategic Action Plan priorities, but is not bound to choose any specific scenario.

For more information, contact Katherine Benenati (Katherine.A.Benenati@odot.oregon.gov), 503-871-0388.