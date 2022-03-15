Some C. Oregonians share enthusiasm for bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent

'Sunshine Protection Act' unanimously passes Senate; President Biden has not yet stated support or opposition

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A movement to make Daylight Saving Time permanent took a big step forward Tuesday, with the U.S. Senate unanimously passing legislation to end the twice-a-year clock changes.

For many, that means no more confusing mental shifts as we turn our clocks to spring forward and fall back, affecting daily routines and work rhythms.

Many people NewsChannel 21 talked to Tuesday shared the excitement to have more daylight during their waking hours.

"Losing an hour the other day, I almost lost my mind. I love it," one man said in downtown Bend Tuesday.

Deena Newman of Bend said it's about time for the change.

"I've not liked the change twice a year, and I have friends in states where they do keep it all year long, and it just seems so much better," Newman said. "They like it and I like it."

The bill making a permanent switch to Daylight Saving Time still would have to pass the House and be signed by the president to become law. If that happens, it would take effect next year.

Daylight Saving Time started in 1918 to save energy and make better use of daylight. The biggest drawback would be dark mornings in the winter, with the sun rising after 8 a.m. some days.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., also supported what's called the Sunshine Protection Act, stating the following in a tweet:

“I'll keep pressing for the Sunshine Protection Act so Oregonians aren’t needlessly springing back and forth each year in an outmoded exercise that research shows is a negative for everybody’s health and our entire economy.”

One Bend man pointed out it it will help with with attitude adjustments.

“I don’t know if it really changes my life, but it’s great news, because I always hear people complaining," he said.

Another man shared the need to break out of old cycles.

"We are stuck in the same routine," Steve Case said. "It seemed to make sense during World War II. We’re 80 years past that time, but we’re continuing the same type of cycle because we’ve done it before."