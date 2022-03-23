Gov. Brown orders public flags to half-staff to honor Madeleine Albright

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown has ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset on Sunday, to honor the life and legacy of Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

"Secretary of State Albright was a trailblazer and a beacon of hope, truth, and justice," said Governor Brown. "While she will be deeply missed, her legacy will live on for generations to come. I'm sending my love to her family and friends. Dan and I hold her family in our hearts as we mourn her passing."

The full Presidential Proclamation is available at the White House website.

Meanwhile, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., posted a comment via Twitter on Albright's passing.

"Madeleine Albright blazed the path for women in foreign policy here at home and around the world. Her strong legacy of public service, advocating for human rights, and fierce support of women leaders will live on for generations to come," the senator said.