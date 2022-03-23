Oregon State Marine Board to meet in Bend April 6-7, tour boating access facilities

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon State Marine Board, meeting in Bend April 6-7, will hold a work session on April 6 beginning at 2 pm, preceded by a local boating access facilities tour with the Bend Park and Recreation District.

The work session will be held at the Bend Park and Recreation District Office, Community Room, 799 SW Columbia St., in Bend. The Board’s quarterly meeting will then be held on April 7, beginning at 8:30 am at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N. Business 97, Convention Center, Cascade H/I. Both meetings will be accessible using Microsoft Teams Livestream.

The following agenda items will be discussed:

Director’s Agency Report

Update on Mini-Jet Boat Operations

2023 Budget Discussion

Cycle Two Boating Facility Grant Applications and Awards

Written public comment will be accepted until 5:00 pm on March 23, 2022, and can be emailed to jennifer.cooper@boat.oregon.gov or by U.S. Mail to Oregon State Marine Board, Attn: Jennifer Cooper, 435 Commercial St NE Ste 400 Salem, OR 97301. Verbal comments will be accepted during the public comment portion at the beginning of the virtual meeting. If you would like to provide oral testimony during the meeting, register with Jennifer Cooper jennifer.cooper@boat.oregon.gov, no later than March 30 at 11:59 pm.

To view the agenda, Board materials, and for a link to the meeting Livestream, visit

https://www.oregon.gov/osmb/info/Pages/Board-and-Public-Meetings.aspx. Both meetings will be held in person and accessible using Microsoft Teams. Viewing may require the installation of a free Teams app for mobile devices.