Oregon Employment Dept. says modernized computer system on track to launch in fall

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Employment Department said Thursday its modernized computer system is on schedule to launch in September.

The new system is called Frances Online, named in honor of Frances Perkins, the U.S. Secretary of Labor from 1933 to 1945 and the first woman to serve in a presidential cabinet, the agency said in its update.

The first phase of Frances Online will replace the Oregon Payroll Reporting System (OPRS) to support combined payroll reporting, including Unemployment Insurance taxes, the Workers’ Benefit Fund, State Withholding Taxes, Lane and TriMet Transit Taxes. The current timeline for rolling out Frances Online is:

September 2022 – Frances Online replaces OPRS for combined payroll reporting.

– Frances Online replaces OPRS for combined payroll reporting. January 2023 – Frances Online supports the Statewide Transit Tax and contributions to the Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance trust fund.

– Frances Online supports the Statewide Transit Tax and contributions to the Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance trust fund. September 2023 – Customers begin using Frances Online to apply for and receive paid leave benefits from the Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance program.

– Customers begin using Frances Online to apply for and receive paid leave benefits from the Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance program. March 2024 – Customers begin using Frances Online to apply for and receive unemployment insurance benefits.

“Our dedicated planning and hard work are paying off,” said Acting Director David Gerstenfeld. “It’s exciting to be at this phase of the project after the extensive and comprehensive oversight process. All the steps are in place to make sure we’re creating a system that will truly support the people and businesses of Oregon.”

Currently, the Employment Department’s Modernization team is conducting focus groups with employers and third-party administrators to make sure the system is as user friendly as possible. All employers and third-party administrators are welcome to participate. Those interested should contact the Modernization team at employment.modernization@employ.oregon.gov.