Oregon Board of Forestry to host virtual information session on forest management issues

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Board of Forestry will hold a virtual informational session starting at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6. The meeting will be livestreamed on the department’s YouTube channel, and written comments will be accepted.

The informational session will include a keynote address followed by a series of panel speakers. The discussion is intended to engage representatives across forest interests on their vision and challenges relative to forest management. The session is a starting point in revision of the Forestry Program for Oregon, which is the board’s strategic plan.

The board’s discussion items include:

Panarchy and governance in the context of a changing landscape

Forest ecological and social benefits

Forest utilization and economic benefits

Tribal forestland management

Forests in public and private domains

Accommodations for people with disabilities, and special materials, services, or assistance can be arranged by calling ODF’s Public Affairs Office at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting at 503-945-7200 or by email at forestryinformation@odf.oregon.gov.

The Oregon Board of Forestry consists of seven citizens nominated by the Governor and confirmed by the Oregon Senate. Responsibilities include appointing the State Forester, setting management direction for state-owned forests, adopting rules governing timber harvest and other practices on private forestland, and promoting sustainable management of Oregon’s 30-million-acre forestland base. Read more information about the board.