Oregon Psilocybin Services opens public comment period, sets hearings on proposed rules

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -– The Oregon Psilocybin Services Section at the Oregon Health Authority released a new set of proposed rules Friday related to psilocybin products, testing and training programs.

Members of the public are invited to comment on the proposed rules during the public comment period scheduled for April 1-22. The comment period closes at 5 p.m. PDT, April 22.

During the public comment period, people can provide their comments in writing and by e-mailing publichealth.rules@dhsoha.state.or.us, or by participating in one of two virtual public hearings – scheduled for Monday, April 18, 5-7 p.m. PDT, and Thursday, April 21, 10 a.m. to noon, PDT. Spanish and American Sign Language interpretation, and CART captioning services, will be provided.

OHA is only accepting comments related to the sub-section rules released today, which are related to psilocybin products, testing and training programs. A second rulemaking process will occur for the remainder of the rules later this fall.

More information about the public comment period can be found here: https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/PREVENTIONWELLNESS/Pages/April-2022-Public-Comment-Period.aspx

Ballot Measure 109, also known as the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act, was voted into law by Oregonians in November 2020. Measure 109 directs OHA to license and regulate psilocybin products and the provision of psilocybin services.

OHA is in a two-year development period extending from Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2022. During this time, OHA is building a new Oregon Psilocybin Services (OPS) Section and working with the Oregon Psilocybin Advisory Board and Rules Advisory Committees to establish rules for the production of psilocybin and provision of psilocybin services in the state of Oregon.

