Deschutes County officials, USFS speak to fire safety concerns along China Hat Road south of Bend

Homeless campsites near China Hat Road concern residents

(Update: Adding video, comments from Deschutes County commissioners, US Forest Service)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the clearing of various campsites around Bend, several houseless people are congregating in less restricted areas, including U.S. Forest Service land near China Hat Road south of Bend.

In light of recent fires in the area, from burning RVs to a burning pickup truck that was moved from a campsite before the fire was put out on Saturday, residents in nearby areas are expressing serious concerns that a major fire outbreak that puts their lives at greater risk.

As the campsites in that area become more populated, fire danger is a growing concern by those neighbors who worry things will get worse and as we get closer to summer, and the peak of wildfire season amid drought conditions.

Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang said Monday the first step in solving the issue is a familiar one: finding a place for those experiencing homelessness to go.

"An authorized managed encampment would actually be very quick to set up," Chang said.

But the big hurdle is choosing a location neighbors would accept and the community would support.

To reduce fire risks, Deschutes National Forest Public Affairs Officer Jean Nelson-Dean said they will continue to take action.

"We have done a lot of hazardous fuel treatments out in that area," Nelson-Dean said Monday. "We have removed a lot of fuels. In addition, our law enforcement, field rangers and fire prevention folks -- China Hat is a real focus area for all of them."

Chang added that education is a big factor in alleviating fire risk.

"We try to make people familiar with the ways that fires can get started, and the consequences and impacts of those fires, in hopes that people will adopt more fire-safe behavior," Chang said.

As far as the 14-day stay limit, houseless campers can be issued tickets, but the Forest Service's authority is limited.

“As a public land management agency, we don’t have the authority to trespass people off public land," Nelson-Dean said. "The 14-day stay limit results in somebody getting a ticket for $100 -- and then whether that ticket gets enforced is under the federal magistrates.”

That brings on another challenge.

Due to lack of resources within the homeless community, those ticketed can’t always show up to court dates.

As one solution to the homeless issue, Deschutes County Commissioner Tony DeBone advocates for private campgrounds.

And fellow Commissioner Patti Adair said an emergency campfire ban is under consideration.