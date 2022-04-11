Deschutes County officials, USFS speak to fire safety concerns along China Hat Road south of Bend
Homeless campsites near China Hat Road concern residents
(Update: Adding video, comments from Deschutes County commissioners, US Forest Service)
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the clearing of various campsites around Bend, several houseless people are congregating in less restricted areas, including U.S. Forest Service land near China Hat Road south of Bend.
In light of recent fires in the area, from burning RVs to a burning pickup truck that was moved from a campsite before the fire was put out on Saturday, residents in nearby areas are expressing serious concerns that a major fire outbreak that puts their lives at greater risk.
As the campsites in that area become more populated, fire danger is a growing concern by those neighbors who worry things will get worse and as we get closer to summer, and the peak of wildfire season amid drought conditions.
Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang said Monday the first step in solving the issue is a familiar one: finding a place for those experiencing homelessness to go.
"An authorized managed encampment would actually be very quick to set up," Chang said.
But the big hurdle is choosing a location neighbors would accept and the community would support.
To reduce fire risks, Deschutes National Forest Public Affairs Officer Jean Nelson-Dean said they will continue to take action.
"We have done a lot of hazardous fuel treatments out in that area," Nelson-Dean said Monday. "We have removed a lot of fuels. In addition, our law enforcement, field rangers and fire prevention folks -- China Hat is a real focus area for all of them."
Chang added that education is a big factor in alleviating fire risk.
"We try to make people familiar with the ways that fires can get started, and the consequences and impacts of those fires, in hopes that people will adopt more fire-safe behavior," Chang said.
As far as the 14-day stay limit, houseless campers can be issued tickets, but the Forest Service's authority is limited.
“As a public land management agency, we don’t have the authority to trespass people off public land," Nelson-Dean said. "The 14-day stay limit results in somebody getting a ticket for $100 -- and then whether that ticket gets enforced is under the federal magistrates.”
That brings on another challenge.
Due to lack of resources within the homeless community, those ticketed can’t always show up to court dates.
As one solution to the homeless issue, Deschutes County Commissioner Tony DeBone advocates for private campgrounds.
And fellow Commissioner Patti Adair said an emergency campfire ban is under consideration.
Comments
37 Comments
I predict more gum-flapping from Forest Circus about their hands are tied, staff shortages, lack of funding, but working with advocacy groups.
If you think that’s predictable, wait until Phil’s interview and his regurgitated talking points on the need for more funding, more affordable housing and more services that can handle all of these “clients.” And until that happens, how just shuffling them around is not an acceptable solution.
If you build it, they will come and continue coming until we the people stop it
Sadly, it’ll be the same garbage they always spew when it comes to these matters.
If only there was a law that kept people from permanently living on, and dumping their trash on public lands.
Yes, if only. I’m sick of it too.
I think there is but since folks aren’t following them we need more laws stating the importance of the ones already in place. Then if those don’t help we need even more laws really emphasizing how important all the other ones are. If we continue with this pattern folks will eventually start following the laws on their own without any active enforcement. I mean look at how well it works with traffic. Passive enforcement with new signs, shinier road stripes and more uniquely designed roundabouts has everyone not speeding, coming to complete stops at stop signs and I haven’t seen a red light runner in quite a spell.
As you well know, and this article points out, those laws have always been based on essentially voluntary compliance. I’ve seen people out in the woods “busted” for illegal things like overstaying their time camping or travelling in areas without a permit. What happens is they get a ticket. No one gets arrested and hauled off; as the article says the FS doesn’t have that authority. If you think they should, write your Congresspeople and urge them to give the FS that increased capability. But then don’t complain about a new group of armed, Federal “jack booted thugs” out in the woods enforcing the law.
A law is only a law when it is enforced. Otherwise it’s just writings on paper and means nothing. Where politicians won’t allow law enforcement officers to enforce the law we find liberal lawlessness. At that point we may as well open the doors to the prisons and let everyone go free. Oh, wait they are already doing that.
Camptrailer utilizing nomadic travelers.
China Hat transients aren’t homeless. They’re land squatters. There’s a guy out there with a literal junk yard 10+ cars deep with 3 RVs. That is not homeless. Calling it that infers that that transient is a victim. He’s not. He’s a criminal.
Looking forward to what Mr. Phil Chang has to offer…
From one side of his mouth or the other…
Of course Mr. Chang will have read this 2019 study on the issue – it can be downloaded.
“dNational forest law enforcement officers regularly encounter “nonrecreational” campers whose tenure exceeds established stay limits (generally 2 weeks). Some long-term occupants are homeless and seek use of the forest as a temporary or long-term residence. Long-term nonrecreational campers present myriad concerns for forest officials, who seek to balance public access and resource conservation. In addition to biophysical impacts because of waste, disposal of chemicals, soil compaction, and damage to vegetation, nonrecreational campers can alter the social environment being shared with other forest visitors. For this exploratory study, US Forest Service law enforcement officers (n = 290) were surveyed to assess officer perceptions of the frequency of encounters, trends, and types of nonrecreational campers. We provide a descriptive summary of major findings and point out regional variations and trends. Officers perceive regional variations in the frequency of encounters with nonrecreational or homeless campers as well as types of campers encountered.”
https://www.fs.usda.gov/pnw/publications/homelessness-and-nonrecreational-camping-national-forests-and-grasslands-united-states
Better to be proactive rather than reactive. At a minimum have a buffer around neighborhoods that boarder public lands, and don’t allow camping within a couple of miles of those neighborhoods during fire season. The Forest Service can do this (like fireworks were banned during fire season in the forests last year), and if they ask, local law enforcement can assist. Distance gives time, and time allows for safe evacuations if necessary. This could save lives and property. It’s not a perfect solution, but it’s better than discussing this after a disaster happens asking what should have been done.
There is a very fundamental inequality when it comes to how we handle the “houseless” issue in this state — they are not beholden to the same laws and regulations as the rest of us. Which creates all sorts of issues like this when, say, zoning rules within the city limits are not monitored or enforced. If I can’t do a substantial grading project in my sloped backyard without an inspection and a permit because it may impact my neighbor’s property, a “houseless” person shouldn’t be allowed to set up a mobile meth lab in a 40 year old RV, surrounded by their garbage, in the middle of a tinder box that was once a forest. ENFORCE THE LAWS AND REGULATIONS THAT WE ALREADY HAVE. Or get creative and do some fire management over there — and mark every RV on that strip with a blue band, because they’re the biggest fire hazard facing this town right now. Enough of this, it’s beyond absurd.
The authorities will always go for the money making low hanging fruit long before tackling something that might be a little difficult.
Oh great, Left wing democommie Phil “bought and paid for” Chang will play the “victim” card, the race card and the mental health card and just follow the agenda.
It’s that liberal control that causes all if this. Liberal in the White House and the border is open for anyone to strut on in same with the transients drinking, drugging, smoking, taking, stealing. It’s insane! Our “elected” leaders do nothing. Why are they in office then? Wouldn’t this be dereliction of duty?
Ok then. With the price of gas, we are unable to use our RV for long distances. We will be moving it to the National Forest, on the Westside to enjoy a staycation! Until I heard this Public Affairs Officer, I had no idea it was legal to drive off-road in the forests, leave tons of trash, including vehicles, refrigerators, etc, start fires, accidental or not! What a deal! But, I will need to go to Home Depot to buy a large blue tarp to put over my trailer so all the close neighbors on the westside have an opportunity to see me. I have no worries now that I know no one will do a dang thing about it. And, when we go hiking in the Deschutes National Forest, I will not be buying any kind of parking or hiking permit….sweet!
I will be getting a prime spot at Cultus and refusing to leave all summer. $100 is a bargain. This is once again simply a lack of will by our leaders. The squeaky wheel gets the grease. Time to clean house during the upcoming elections, and have some new blood clean up our community.
‘Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang said Monday the first step in solving the issue is a familiar one: finding a place for those experiencing homelessness to go’.
Well they were somewhere before they got here so send them back to there.
Texas has a great idea with illegal migrants. They are bussing the to DC and dropping them off at the doorstep of our lame liberal leaders. This might work with the homeless as well.
Forest service LE needs to enforce THEIR federal laws, no more illegal squatter camps. For years USFS LE has done less than average in enforcement. What are we, tax payers, paying this mediocre outfit for?
The most high profile example was when the yehawdists took over the Malheur refuge
The lightning doesn’t care about peoples fire safety concerns and will commence with thunderstorms and prescribed burns as conditions permit. Feel free to blame Biden or Trump though depending on your religion of choice.
Human caused vs not human caused. Fuel reduction programs. Logging and grazing vs. not. There is a lot to examine in your post. The article is about the risk posed by lawless squatters.
This is directly up wind of my farm. Where I have a campground that offers long term camping for these people. I personally contacted Phil Chang to build 100 small houses to give these people somewhere to live. He told me they want to be by the resources and i have received none of the funding from the state 2.5 million given to Deschutes county to build shelters. They decided to buy old hotels.
Does your septic system have the capacity to handle 100 tiny homes? Are you within biking, walking, or transit service of the various social services these squatters use? Not pouring cold water on the idea just asking. The old motels answer yes to these variables.
“And fellow Commissioner Patti Adair said an emergency campfire ban is under consideration.”
What makes anyone think that if they won’t obey the 14 day stay limit that they will obey a fire restriction? This selective enforcement needs to stop!
If such a county ordinance existed, LOCAL LE and courts could handle the problem. No need for a federal magistrate, the closest of which I think is in Portland. The idea has some merit.
But it’s federal LAND. They have the authority there.
Mr. Chang’s thought processes on this are skewered, as has become the norm coming from the newest Deschutes County commissioner.
First, there will be no “privately managed camp” approved in Bend anytime soon and for a host of exceptionally understandable reasons.
Second, if/when there is such a camp those “homeless” in the China Hat area cannot be forced to relocate to a managed neighborhood (if you will). Why should they?
Third, the priority is lowering the risk of fire in that area and that risk is very high given the “homeless” squatting where they have been and are and caring not a whit about “campfire safety classes” from the Forest Service or anyone else. The burning truck was a burning truck, not a campfire gone awry. Previous fires have been RVs in flames, not an evening marsh mellow roast gotten out of hand. And when campfires are to blame it is because they are unattended or not a concern given the nature of those who start them.
In short, until the rose-colored glasses come off and common sense replaces them – to include current laws swiftly enforced by any and all those agencies responsible and with the authority to warn, cite, or remove the self-apparent Cause entirely – we can expect a disaster in the making to occur at anytime now thanks to boneheads like those on Bend’s city council and at least one member of the Deschutes County Commissioners.
Count on it.
“Remove” them? And they may end up ‘camping’ in your neighborhood. Jail them… for being homeless? Trespassing… on public land? No easy answers, despite the continued claims to the contrary Hope you read Sunday’s P. 1 “Faces of Homelessness” feature. Really appreciate when the paper severely targets – with facts about real people — some unfair over-board stereotypes by too-judgmental people.
Lots of people on here pointing fingers and screaming about how officials need to do something like enforcing the laws we already have but no one seems to have a solution on how to effectively enforce those laws. If you’re going to scream about something then you better be able to provide a solution.
After reading the article and responses from the county commissioners, it appears that they plan on doing nothing to resolve the issue in this area and many other areas of Deschutes County. Same old response, “We need to find them someplace to live”. First off, why is it OUR responsibility to find them someplace to live? The forest service response, basically they can’t do anything about it, but if you are a responsible citizen, don’t set foot in the forest without one of their permits, they will ticket you!
I think the comments here say exactly what the majority of the people in Bend are thinking.
1) Phil Chang is an excuse making putz.
2) The National Forrest Service Enforcement branch needs to do what they’re being paid to do.
Remove illegal campers and enforce the law.
3) KTVZ can call them anything they want. They’re still bums, squatters and druggies.
It’s nice to know that USFS and the Police are not enforcing any laws about camping. This summer I’m going to camp wherever the hell I want, ignore the fire rules and not pay any of the fines I may get. Why not? I will still leave no trace, and not feel bad about it.