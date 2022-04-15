Oregon Board of Forestry to meet in Bend April 27, host forestry tour next day

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Board of Forestry will hold a virtual meeting starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27 in Bend, with a forestry tour the following day.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the department’s YouTube channel, and written comments will be accepted. The evening of April 27, the board will host a community social, open to the public. The field tour on April 28 is organized to be held on location, with no virtual access. The tour itinerary will be released before the event, and recordings will be available post-tour.

The board’s business agenda includes:

Forestry Program for Oregon revisioning

Forest Trust Land Advisory Committee testimony

Agency budget development discussion

Macias Gini O’Connell Implementation Management Plan progress

Field tour overview

View the agenda for the meeting, community social, and tour details.

Live testimony is available for item #1 – State forester and board member comments, and decision item #2 – Forestry Program for Oregon revisioning. Sign-up is required and instructions to provide live testimony are available online. Sign-up closes Friday, April 22 at 5 p.m. Written public testimony will also be accepted. Written comments can be submitted before or up to May 11 to boardofforestry@odf.oregon.gov, with the appropriate agenda item included with the submission.

Accommodations for people with disabilities, and special materials, services, or assistance can be arranged by calling ODF’s Public Affairs Office at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting at 503-945-7200 or by email at forestryinformation@odf.oregon.gov.

If you are a member of the media interested in attending the meeting, evening social, or field tour, please connect with the ODF’s Public Affairs Office by email at odf.pio@odf.oregon.gov.

The Oregon Board of Forestry consists of seven citizens nominated by the Governor and confirmed by the Oregon Senate. Responsibilities include appointing the State Forester, setting management direction for state-owned forests, adopting rules governing timber harvest and other practices on private forestland, and promoting sustainable management of Oregon’s 30-million-acre forestland base. Read more information about the board.