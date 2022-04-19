Welcome late-season snow has flip side, delays opening some Deschutes NF campgrounds

Crane Prairie, Wickiup Reservoir areas target April 29 opening

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Recent late-season storms have brought much-needed snow to the Deschutes National Forest’s upper elevations. However, Forest Service officials said Tuesday the heavy snowfall has also affected the ability to conduct annual preseason safety inspections, maintenance and repairs and hazard tree removal in some campgrounds.

Traditionally, a number of campgrounds in the Crane Prairie and Wickiup Reservoir areas open in time to coincide with the start of the annual fishing season.

"While fishing season opens Friday, April 22, snow impacts have prevented our campground concessionaire from completing critical hazard tree removal work and maintenance at these facilities," the statement said.

Campgrounds in those areas are tentatively rescheduled to open April 29, providing favorable weather returns this week. Hazard tree removal, inspections and repairs are conducted for visitor safety.

Much of the Crescent Ranger District remains under snow. Forest Service staff are working to clear snow from the Sunset Cove Boat Ramp and Day Use area in order to provide fishing access to Odell Lake by Friday.

For visitors looking for an early-season camping trip, the four year-round campgrounds in the Metolius Basin, Allen Springs, Camp Sherman, Pine Rest and Lower Bridge campgrounds are open on the Sisters Ranger District.

During the spring and early summer recreation season, the Forest Service reminds visitors that it’s extremely important to “Know Before You Go.” That means confirming that your destination is open for use, checking to see if routes of travel are open and reviewing predicted weather forecasts. Forest Service roads are not plowed or maintained during winter conditions.

You can visit the Deschutes National Forest website (https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/deschutes/home) to check on the operational status of recreation sites. For the most recent information on opening dates for the Cascade Lakes Highway and Paulina Lake Road, visit Deschutes County’s website (https://www.deschutes.org/road/page/news-and-closures).