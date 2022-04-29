Skip to Content
With Bend’s fireworks ban now permanent, police set ‘spring cleaning’ disposal event

Bend Police Department

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After Bend city councilors last fall made the city's ban on sale and use of fireworks permanent, police and fire agencies are holding a pre-summer "spring cleaning" fire safety and fireworks disposal event for the public.

"In response to the city's ban on fireworks and this year's wildfire potential, the Bend Police Department, Bend Fire Department and Oregon Sate Police are offering a way to safely dispose of unused fireworks," a flyer states.

The collection event will be on Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bend Police Department.

NewsChannel 21's Kelsey McGee is speaking with Bend police and fire representatives to learn more about the event. Her report is coming up on KTVZ at 5.

  1. Yep, we need to babysit the local morons who can’t be trusted to use fireworks safely so they ruin it for all of us. I’m sure someone from the Brain Trust will complain about their rights, bla bla bla.

